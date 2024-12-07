Watch: Orry Tries To Match Up With Atlee’s Energy On The Dance Floor

Last Updated: December 07, 2024, 18:43 IST

Orry, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariyaand Veer Pahariya were among the guests at Priya Atlee’s birthday bash.



Orry dances his heart out with Atlee Kumar. (Photo Credits: Instagrma)

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, never fails to entertain with his hilarious social media videos. On Saturday, December 7, the internet sensation posted one such clip on his Instagram account, featuring the director-producer Atlee Kumar. The video was seemingly captured at Atlee’s wife, actress Priya Atlee’s recent birthday party. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya attended the bash, among others.

In the video, Orry and Atlee were seen dancing to a peppy and punching song. Dressed in a shirt and shorts, the social media sensation tried his best to match the energy level of the 38-year-old Jawan director, who opted for a full-sleeved white tee and pair of jeans. As the video continued, the duo danced to a Punjabi mix of Why This Kolaveri Di.

On top of the video, “POV: When parents ask me and my siblings to dance in front of relatives” was written. In the caption, Orry wrote, “He told me he’ll make me the next Samantha.” In just hours since he dropped the video, it has been viewed 3.5 lakh times.

As soon as Orry posted the video on his Instagram, his friends and fans started reacting to it. He also received a special nod from Priya Atlee, who wrote “Love it” in the comment section.

One of Orry’s fans mentioned, “Orry in Pushpa 3.” Another wrote, “What are you, Orry? Oh God, this is your form I have seen for the first time… You are amazing.” A third fan said, “The reason why I follow this dude! Coz nobody else makes my stomach hurt laughing at 4:15 in the afternoon.”

On the other hand, Orry took to his Instagram Stories and shared some pictures with the guests at Priya Atlee’s birthday party. First and foremost, he put up a picture with the birthday girl, who looked pretty in a green-coloured tiered dress. Sharing the pic, Orry wrote, “Happy birthday, my precious Priya.”

Then, he shared pictures with Atlee, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer Pahariya, Kajal Aggarwal, and many more. The social media sensation’s fan page posted those pictures as a carousel.

A while back, Orry shared tons of pictures from his trip to Kathmandu. From the country’s ethereal landscapes to glimpses of some old temples, the internet sensation captured the beauty of the place. In the caption, Orry wrote, “Currently in Kathmandu w/ my best friends.”

Speaking of Orry, he garnered immense attention after being spotted with a bunch of B-town star kids. His opinion of being a “liver” and candid take on life made him an overnight sensation.