শুক্রবার , ৭ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৪শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Pakistan’s Azam Khan gives ‘deadly stare’ to abusive fan after dismissal against USA | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৭, ২০২৪ ৯:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1717731861 photo



msid 110782152,imgsize 39254

Azam Khan‘s troubles on and off the field are refusing to end, and his tiff with a fan allegedly throwing a body-shaming abuse at him is the latest in the list after his golden duck in Pakistan‘s shocking defeat against USA in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup in Dallas on Thursday.
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who was not asked to do duty behind the stumps against USA and played purely as a batsman, was dimissed lbw for zero by spinner Nosthush Kenjige off the first ball he faced.

T20 WORLD CUP: Schedule | Points Table

While walking back to the dressing room at the Grand Prairie Stadium, a fan allegedly shouted an abuse targeted at Khan’s heavy frame and fitness, which he has been criticized for, especially after his repeated failure with the bat and as a wicketkeeper since the T20I series against England just before the ongoing T20 World Cup.
In a video showing the confrontation, Khan could be seen looking angrily at a fan, giving a deadly stare before lashing out a few words on his way back.

WATCH VIDEO

As alleged by some on social media, the fan called Khan “mota haathi” (fat elephant), which angered the 25-year-old cricketer.
Pakistan were upset by USA, who registered a historic win over the 2009 champions via ‘Super Over’ tiebreaker after the regultion 20-overs-a-side affair ended in both the teams scoring 159 runs.

After Nitish Kumar’s boundary to tie the game, another India-origin player in the US team, engineer-cum-fast-bowler Saurabh Netravalkar, turned into an American hero when he restricted Paksitan to 13 runs in the ‘Super Over’ in reply to USA’s 18 to spark off historic celebrations in the USA camp.
With this victory, USA have now registered back-to-back wins in Group A, having beaten neighbours Canada in the tournament opener.

The co-hosts enjoy a five-day break before facing India in their next match on June 12 in New York. The Indian team, however, will take on archrivals Pakistan before that on March 9 at the same venue.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg kota sdj
মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কোটার বিরুদ্ধে চবি শিক্ষার্থীদের মানববন্ধন
বাংলাদেশ
1717731861 photo
Watch: Pakistan’s Azam Khan gives ‘deadly stare’ to abusive fan after dismissal against USA | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sharmin segal richa chadha heeramandi 2024 05 f4f0ed19a229807f88248ddee8221b98
Richa Chadha Slams People for Hating on Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal: ‘Aise Chatkare Leke Troll…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm gbma
গিগাবাইট মার্কেটিং এক্সিলেন্স এওয়ার্ড পেলো স্মার্ট টেকনোলজিস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 6186152878071664

মেলান্দহ উপজেলা বাসীকে ঈদ শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়েছেন ওসি দেলোয়ার

 untitled design 2022 07 03t133222.327

Maharashtra Never Tolerates Treachery, Shinde Govt Will Collapse for Sure: Aaditya Thackeray

 wm usa24

২০২৪ সালে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ক্যুর আশঙ্কা সাবেক জেনারেলের

 IMG 20220117 WA0065

জামালপুরে পৃথক দুটি দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত- ২

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 72

লোভনীয় ছাড়ে পাওয়া যাচ্ছে Samsung Galaxy M52 5G ফোন! দারুণ সস্তা! কিনুন এখুনি

 32 10

Smartphones:ফোন থেকেই চিনে চলে যাচ্ছে আপনার ব্যক্তিগত ভিডিও, ছবি, তথ্য! যেকোনও দিন হতে পারে ভাইরাল! জানুন

 1318101 FEATURE20220416 162302 1

মাছের কাঁটা গলায় আটকে গেলে কী করবেন? জানুন এখনই – News18 Bangla

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Detox Water

ওজন কমাবে ‘ডিটক্স ওয়াটার’

 IMG 20221013 WA0029

টাঙ্গাইল জেলা পুলিশের মাসিক অপরাধ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 1667569092 photo

Shiva Thapa enters quarters at Asian Elite Boxing Championships | Boxing News