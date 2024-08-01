বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin's batting blitzkrieg for Dindigul Dragons in TNPL | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১, ২০২৪ ১২:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin's batting blitzkrieg for Dindigul Dragons in TNPL | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India off-spin genius Ravichandran Ashwin is no mug with the bat. He has 5 hundreds and 14 half-centuries in Test cricket, one fifty in ODIs and a highest score of 50 in the IPL.
In the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, Ashwin is the captain of Dindigul Dragons and on Wednesday his team faced Chepauk Super Gillies in the Eliminator at NPR College Ground, Dindigul .
Chasing 159 in 20 overs, Dindigul Dragons lost opener Vimal Khumar in the second over. And Ashwin, promoting himself up the order, walked in at No. 3.
Ashwin played out his first three deliveries as dot balls and then smashed the fourth ball for a six down the ground.
In his 57-run knock that came off 35 deliveries, Ashwin hit 4 sixes and 4 fours, before falling in the 14th over of the run chase.
Ashwin’s blazing knock was good enough for Dindigul Dragons to capitalize on as his team went on to win the match with one ball to spare and 4 wickets in hand.
Ashwin was adjudged the Man of the Match.
FanCode, which is live streaming the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, shared a video of Ashwin’s knock on their official X handle:

Dindigul Dragons will now meet IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.





