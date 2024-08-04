রবিবার , ৪ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২০শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Rohit Sharma hilariously runs towards Washington Sundar with clenched fist after twin run-up blooper | Cricket News

Watch: Rohit Sharma hilariously runs towards Washington Sundar with clenched fist after twin run-up blooper | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a hilarious turn of events, India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen running towards Washington Sundar with a clenched fist after the latter lost his run-up twice in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday.
The incident took place in the 33rd over when Sundar was bowling to Janith Liyanage with skipper Rohit standing at first slip.
On his way to deliver the ball, Sundar, first messed up his run-up and then lost the ball on his delivery stride, the very next ball to irk Rohit.
The skipper then was seen hilariously running towards Sundar from first slip with a clenched fist, leaving everyone in splits.

The match also saw a superb direct hit from Shreyas Iyer from the deep late in the game.
On the fifth ball of the penultimate over of the innings, Iyer hit bulls eye from around 45 yards after charging in from the deep cover fence to send Kamindu Mendis packing.

Late cameos by Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage lifted Sri Lanka to 240 for 9 after India’s spinners struck regular blows.
Wellalage, who made 39, and fellow left-hander Kamindu, who hit 40, boosted the total with a 72-run seventh-wicket stand after Sri Lanka slipped to 136-6.
Washington Sundar returned figures of 3 for 30 and was ably supported by fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who took two wickets with his left-arm wrist spin.
The series opener between the two sides ended in a tie.





