Watch: Rohit Sharma shares spotlight with Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho during NBA Abu Dhabi Game | Off the field News

Rohit Sharma at NBA Abu Dhabi Game (Photo Credits: X)

NEW DELHI: The NBA preseason kicked off in style as sporting icons such as Rohit Sharma, Thierry Henry, and Ronaldinho witnessed an exciting clash between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Friday.

The star-studded event, now in its third year in the Persian Gulf, saw Boston edge past Denver 107-103, setting the tone for the 2024-25 season.

While the game drew plenty of attention on the court, the stands were equally packed with notable personalities from across the globe.

Among the star-studded crowd was Indian legendary batter Rohit, who added his presence to the already glamorous affair.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian skipper, accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh, was spotted mingling with fellow global sports legends, including football greats Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho.

Watch:

In a moment that sent fans into a frenzy, Rohit also took a photo with Spanish football icon Iker Casillas , making for a memorable sporting crossover.

The NBA’s growing presence in Abu Dhabi has become a bridge for sports fans worldwide, offering moments where athletes from different disciplines come together.

For Rohit, the event provided a break from cricket after India’s recent 2-0 series sweep against Bangladesh, giving him a chance to enjoy world-class basketball alongside some of the biggest names in sports.

His participation at the event drew significant attention on social media, with fans excited to see the cricketer representing India on a global stage outside the cricket field.

On the court, the game saw Denver resting its starters in the second half, while Boston also benched most of their key players, allowing lesser-known talents to shine. Payton Pritchard led Boston with 21 points, and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic put up 14 points for Denver in a spirited, but brief, appearance.