শনিবার , ৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২০শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Rohit Sharma shares spotlight with Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho during NBA Abu Dhabi Game | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৫, ২০২৪ ৪:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
Watch: Rohit Sharma shares spotlight with Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho during NBA Abu Dhabi Game | Off the field News


Rohit Sharma at NBA Abu Dhabi Game (Photo Credits: X)

NEW DELHI: The NBA preseason kicked off in style as sporting icons such as Rohit Sharma, Thierry Henry, and Ronaldinho witnessed an exciting clash between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Friday.
The star-studded event, now in its third year in the Persian Gulf, saw Boston edge past Denver 107-103, setting the tone for the 2024-25 season.
While the game drew plenty of attention on the court, the stands were equally packed with notable personalities from across the globe.
Among the star-studded crowd was Indian legendary batter Rohit, who added his presence to the already glamorous affair.
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian skipper, accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh, was spotted mingling with fellow global sports legends, including football greats Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho.
Watch:

In a moment that sent fans into a frenzy, Rohit also took a photo with Spanish football icon Iker Casillas, making for a memorable sporting crossover.

The NBA’s growing presence in Abu Dhabi has become a bridge for sports fans worldwide, offering moments where athletes from different disciplines come together.
For Rohit, the event provided a break from cricket after India’s recent 2-0 series sweep against Bangladesh, giving him a chance to enjoy world-class basketball alongside some of the biggest names in sports.
His participation at the event drew significant attention on social media, with fans excited to see the cricketer representing India on a global stage outside the cricket field.
On the court, the game saw Denver resting its starters in the second half, while Boston also benched most of their key players, allowing lesser-known talents to shine. Payton Pritchard led Boston with 21 points, and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic put up 14 points for Denver in a spirited, but brief, appearance.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

কয়রায় জামায়াতে ইসলামীর যুব সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
কয়রায় জামায়াতে ইসলামীর যুব সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার | ডিএমপি নিউজ
আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার | ডিএমপি নিউজ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Watch: Rohit Sharma shares spotlight with Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho during NBA Abu Dhabi Game | Off the field News
Watch: Rohit Sharma shares spotlight with Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho during NBA Abu Dhabi Game | Off the field News
খেলাধুলা
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 5, 2024): Police Complaint Filed Against Actor Nagarjuna by Telangana Police Over Land Encroachment | What We Know
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 5, 2024): Police Complaint Filed Against Actor Nagarjuna by Telangana Police Over Land Encroachment | What We Know
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চাকরি হারিয়ে ফিরছেন প্রবাসীরা: পাঁচ মাসে এসেছেন ৩৬ হাজার, করোনার শুরু থেকে সংকট

চাকরি হারিয়ে ফিরছেন প্রবাসীরা: পাঁচ মাসে এসেছেন ৩৬ হাজার, করোনার শুরু থেকে সংকট

 Vikramaditya Singh, Dhani Ram Shandil Among 7 to be Inducted in Himachal Cabinet on Sunday: Sources

Vikramaditya Singh, Dhani Ram Shandil Among 7 to be Inducted in Himachal Cabinet on Sunday: Sources

 জেনেক্স ইনফোসিসের সাথে ইডটকো বাংলাদেশের চুক্তি – Corporate Sangbad

জেনেক্স ইনফোসিসের সাথে ইডটকো বাংলাদেশের চুক্তি – Corporate Sangbad

 মেহেরপুরে নানা আয়োজনে শহীদ ক্যাপ্টেন শেখ কামালের জন্মবার্ষিকী পালিত

মেহেরপুরে নানা আয়োজনে শহীদ ক্যাপ্টেন শেখ কামালের জন্মবার্ষিকী পালিত

 ‘Improving Body Strength May Help Handle Spurious Liquor’: Bihar Minister after Hooch Tragedy

‘Improving Body Strength May Help Handle Spurious Liquor’: Bihar Minister after Hooch Tragedy

 বে-লিজিংয়ের ৫ শতাংশ বোনাস লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা

বে-লিজিংয়ের ৫ শতাংশ বোনাস লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা

 এসসিপি পদক পেলো বিএটি বাংলাদেশ – Corporate Sangbad

এসসিপি পদক পেলো বিএটি বাংলাদেশ – Corporate Sangbad

 Joint Meeting of BRS MLAs, MPs on March 10 in Preparation for Telangana Elections

Joint Meeting of BRS MLAs, MPs on March 10 in Preparation for Telangana Elections

 আফগানিস্তানে তুষারপাত ও বৃষ্টিতে নিহত ৬০

আফগানিস্তানে তুষারপাত ও বৃষ্টিতে নিহত ৬০

 Disha Patani’s Somersault is Smooth Like BTS’ New Song Butter, See Tiger Shroff’s Reaction

Disha Patani’s Somersault is Smooth Like BTS’ New Song Butter, See Tiger Shroff’s Reaction