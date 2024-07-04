বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya dance after Indian cricket team reaches Delhi hotel | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৪, ২০২৪ ১১:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1720070947 photo



msid 111475783,imgsize 91818

NEW DELHI: As the Indian cricket team touched down in the national capital in the wee hours of Thursday, the slight drizzle could not keep the fans away from the welcoming their fans at the airport.
As Rohit Sharma and his men reached the team hotel from the airport, there was a dance troupe waiting to welcome them at the entrance.
Such was the joy of winning the T20 World Cup trophy that even Rohit couldn’t stay away from grooving to the music for a while.

And Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, known for showing agility on the field, also couldn’t help breaking into small dance steps themselves and shaking a leg for a couple of minutes.
Suryakumar Yadav, who took a blinder of a catch in the final to turn the match on its head, did some bhangra enthusiastically.

Hardik Pandya, who bowled the last over in the final, also shook a leg as Virat Kohli, who played a match-winning knock in the final, walked past the all-rounder with a smile on his face.

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day before heading to Mumbai for an open bus parade at the Marine Drive from the Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium.





Source link

