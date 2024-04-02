মঙ্গলবার , ২ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৯শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Rohit Sharma tries to calm Wankhede crowd, urges them to stop booing Hardik Pandya | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২, ২০২৪ ৬:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1712016247 photo



msid 108953668,imgsize 72460

NEW DELHI: The crowd’s hostility towards Hardik Pandya refuses to die down with fans booing the Mumbai Indians skipper without any respite. But Rohit Sharma displayed his empathy by pacifying the Wankhede crowd during MI’s match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
While fielding on the boundary line, Rohit was seen gesturing towards the crowd to stop booing Hardik.
Earlier in the day, former India player Sanjay Manjrekar has also come out in support of Hardik and asked the Wankhede crowd to behave and for a big round of applause for MI skipper came for the toss.

Pandya was badly booed by the crowd in MI’s first two matches played at Ahmedabad and Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 but his homecoming did not bring any change of fortune.
The 29-year-old Pandya, who replaced Rohit as the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the lead-up to the tournament, has already been subjected to crowd’s anger over the franchise’s decision regarding leadership during the team’s previous two away games at Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.
Talking about the match, five-time champions MI suffered their third defeat of the season as Rajasthan Royals romped home for a third win on the trot.
After Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) and Trent Boult (3/22) combined to suffocate Mumbai Indians with the bat, restricting them to 125/9, Riyan Parag (54 not out) churned out yet another top-drawer knock to take Rajasthan Royals to the first spot in the IPL points table.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg gach
‘গাছ কাটার সিদ্ধান্ত বাতিল না করলে গণআন্দোলন’
বাংলাদেশ
1712016247 photo
Watch: Rohit Sharma tries to calm Wankhede crowd, urges them to stop booing Hardik Pandya | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
boney kapoor talks about his first wife mona shourie kapoor and late sridevi 2024 04 fa7d1ce166345c664d79d3341d169a95
Boney Kapoor Reveals His 1st Wife Mona ‘Knew’ About His Feelings for Sridevi: ‘I Didn’t Deny…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
nature 20240401225221
জলবায়ু সংক্রান্ত পদক্ষেপ বৃদ্ধি করার আহ্বান পরিবেশমন্ত্রীর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Du sell k

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় গবেষণা সমন্বয় ও পর্যবেক্ষণ সেল উদ্বোধন

 IMG 20220624 WA0004

পদ্মা সেতু : জয়পুরহাটের কৃষক ও ব্যবসায়ীদের লাভবান হওয়ার প্রত্যাশা

 IMG 20220511 WA0010

টাঙ্গাইলে র‍্যাবের অভিযানে বিপুল পরিমান গাঁজাসহ দুই মাদক কারবারী আটক

 wm south africa fire

দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় গ্যাস লিকেজে নিহত ১৬

 wm xiputin

ইউক্রেন বিষয়ে চীনের ভারসাম্য নীতির প্রশংসা করলেন পুতিন

 voda

বারবার রিচার্জের ঝক্কি এড়ান, Vi-এর এই ২টি প্ল্যান হতে পারে সেরা বিকল্প – News18 Bangla

 amazon 1

কষ্টের টাকায় ফোন অর্ডার করেছিলেন অনলাইনে, যা জিনিস ডেলিভারি হল, চোখ কপালে উঠবে

 pjimage 21

Siddhanth Chaturvedi Takes Up Bachchhan Paandey’s ‘Bewafa’ Challenge on Sets of Yudhra

 1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Latin Singer Selena Featured In New U.S. Comic Book

 চুয়াডাঙ্গার দর্শনায় ৭ জামায়াত নেতা কর্মি আটক।। ৭টি বোমা উদ্ধার

চুয়াডাঙ্গার দর্শনায় ৭ জামায়াত নেতা কর্মি আটক।। ৭টি বোমা উদ্ধার