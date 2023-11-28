মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s sensational maiden ton in third India-Australia T20I | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৩ ১০:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad played a stellar innings, notching up his maiden international century as India set a formidable total of 222-3 against Australia in the third Twenty20 match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Gaikwad’s outstanding performance saw him score an unbeaten 123 runs off just 57 balls, forming a crucial partnership of 141 runs with Tilak Varma to counter Australia’s bowlers after India lost two early wickets.

India reached the 150-run mark in the 17th over, with the visitors still in with a chance to keep the hosts to under 200. However, Gaikwad shifted gear in the 18th over as he smacked an inexperienced Aaron Hardie for 25 runs with three sixes and a boundary.

Gaikwad’s innings was characterised by aggressive strokes, and he reached his century in just 52 balls. The final over of the innings saw an explosive batting display as Gaikwad hammered three sixes and two fours, contributing 30 runs.





Source link

