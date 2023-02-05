WATCH: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan groove to Rema’s ‘Calm Down Baby’ | Off the field News

WATCH:

NEW DELHI: India batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are two of the entertainers in Team Indian and the duo showcased that once again, sharing shared a video of themselves grooving to ‘Calm Down’, sung by Rema .Iyer posted the video on his Instagram stories, while Dhawan shared the dance video on his Instagram account.

Iyer, who has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Australia, is currently at the National Cricket Academy ( NCA ) in Bengaluru. He is still recovering from his back injury.

After playing the two-Test series in Bangladesh in December, the right-handed batter had a swelling in his lower back and was sent to the NCA for treatment.