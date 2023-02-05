রবিবার , ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২২শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan groove to Rema’s ‘Calm Down Baby’ | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৫, ২০২৩ ১০:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1675572933 photo



msid 97617018,imgsize 41658

NEW DELHI: India batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are two of the entertainers in Team Indian and the duo showcased that once again, sharing shared a video of themselves grooving to ‘Calm Down’, sung by Rema.
Iyer posted the video on his Instagram stories, while Dhawan shared the dance video on his Instagram account.
WATCH:

Iyer, who has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Australia, is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He is still recovering from his back injury.
After playing the two-Test series in Bangladesh in December, the right-handed batter had a swelling in his lower back and was sent to the NCA for treatment.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Nazrul Islam Khan 04.02.202
‘এবার তারেক জিয়ার হাত ধরে গণতন্ত্র পুনরুদ্ধার করব’
বাংলাদেশ
1675572933 photo
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan groove to Rema’s ‘Calm Down Baby’ | Off the field News
খেলাধুলা
amloki
ত্রিফলার জাদুকরী গুণে মিটবে হাজার সমস্যা! রোগমুক্তির একমাত্র চাবিকাঠি এই উপাদান, জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sidharth malhotra kiara advani 1 1
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have issued a no phone policy at their wedding venue in Jaisalmer
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm burkinafaso

বুর্কিনা ফাসোর ক্ষমতা দখল করেছে সেনাবাহিনী

 wm press club

রিয়াজ উদ্দিন আহমেদ ছিলেন সাংবাদিকতার প্রবাদ পুরুষ

 wm Bangabandhu Hall DU 11 03 2022

ঢাবির বঙ্গবন্ধু হলে ‘গেস্টরুমে’ নির্যাতনের অভিযোগ

 divya agarwal shamita shetty.

Want Shamita Shetty to Contact Me First, See Effort From Her Side

 IMG 20220201 WA0022

সরিষাবাড়ীতে অবৈধভাবে বালু উত্তোলনের দায়ে ২ টি ড্রেজার ধ্বংস

 kl and athiya

Guests Groove To Besharam Rang and Humma Humma, Videos Surface

 received 4747733698592281

৭ম মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী :দুর্বৃত্তায়ন মুক্ত রাজনীতি প্রতিষ্ঠায় ভাষা মতিন আলোকবর্তিকা : মোস্তফা

 wm emanuelmacron1

ফ্রান্সের পার্লামেন্টে সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা হারিয়েছে ম্যাখোঁর দল

 mrunal thakur

Jersey Actor Mrunal Thakur Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says ‘I Have Mild Symptoms’

 wm Gazi jute edit

‘পরিকল্পিত উন্নয়ন কর্মসূচিতে বাংলাদেশে ব্যাপক পরিবর্তন’