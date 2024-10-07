Watch: Team India arrives in Delhi ahead of 2nd T20I against Bangladesh | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday ahead of their second Twenty20 International match against Bangladesh , having taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

The supporters gave the Men in Blue a hearty greeting at the Delhi Airport.

The Indian team traveled to the national capital and checked into a hotel after getting aboard the bus.

In what should be a high-scoring game on Wednesday, the hosts will look to win the second straight game to win the three-game series.

After defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in the opening Twenty20 International match in Gwalior , Suryakumar’s team has already grabbed a 1-0 lead in the series.