সোমবার , ৭ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২২শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Team India arrives in Delhi ahead of 2nd T20I against Bangladesh | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৭, ২০২৪ ৪:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Watch: Team India arrives in Delhi ahead of 2nd T20I against Bangladesh | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday ahead of their second Twenty20 International match against Bangladesh, having taken a 1-0 lead in the series.
The supporters gave the Men in Blue a hearty greeting at the Delhi Airport.
The Indian team traveled to the national capital and checked into a hotel after getting aboard the bus.
In what should be a high-scoring game on Wednesday, the hosts will look to win the second straight game to win the three-game series.
After defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in the opening Twenty20 International match in Gwalior, Suryakumar’s team has already grabbed a 1-0 lead in the series.





Source link

