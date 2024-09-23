Watch: Team India celebrates historic Chess Olympiad double gold in style, fans draw parallels with Rohit Sharma’s ‘walk’ at T20 World Cup | Chess News

WATCH:

NEW DELHI: India has made history at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest , Hungary, with both its men’s and women’s teams winning their first-ever gold medals.The celebrations sparked joy similar to India’s major cricket wins. Fans noticed that the chess players’ victory celebration was reminiscent of Rohit Sharma’s famous “robotic walk” at the T20 World Cup from earlier this year.The men’s team clinched their victory by defeating Slovenia in the final round. Star players like D Gukesh , Arjun Erigaisi , and R Praggnanandhaa were pivotal in their success, particularly shining in the 11th round. Meanwhile, the women’s team triumphed over Azerbaijan with a dominant 3.5-0.5 score to seal their gold medal.After their wins, both teams gathered on the podium, proudly holding up the Indian national flag. In a fun and joyful moment, D Gukesh and Tania Sachdev mimicked Rohit Sharma’s robotic walk. They carried their trophies from opposite ends of the podium while their teammates cheered. This act was a lighthearted nod to the Indian cricket captain’s famous celebration.

Before this historic win, India’s men’s team had won bronze medals in the 2014 and 2022 editions, while the women’s team secured a bronze in the 2022 Olympiad held in Chennai. This year’s double gold sweep represents a significant achievement in India’s chess history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Team India’s double gold victory and said that “Bharat is full of energy and dreams.”

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi praised the achievements of both teams. “Bharat is full of energy and dreams. Every day we see new achievements. Today, both India men’s and women’s teams have won gold medals in Chess Olympiad,” Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.