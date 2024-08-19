Watch: Trinbago Knight Riders welcome Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami for Women’s CPL 2024 | Cricket News

WATCH:

Indian cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey , along with former pacer Jhulan Goswami , have arrived in the Caribbean to join the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) starting August 21, with the final match on August 29.The Trinbago Knight Riders Women will kick off their campaign on Thursday against defending champions Barbados Royals Women.The team is led by Deandra Dottin and includes international stars like Australian captain Meg Lanning and all-rounder Jess Jonassen, in addition to the Indian arrivals.TKR recently shared a video highlighting the arrival of the Indian players, generating excitement for the tournament.“The Knight Riders from India have arrived!” TKR wrote along with the video.

Jhulan Goswami, who retired from international cricket in 2022, will serve as the mentor for the Knight Riders this season.

As the WCPL season unfolds, attention will be on the Trinbago Knight Riders, who aim to leave a strong impression with their diverse mix of international and local talent.