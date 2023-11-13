Watch: Virat Kohli gifts his jersey to Roelof van der Merwe | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli ‘s popularity is not limited to cricket lovers, he is equally admired by players from the opposing teams. This was evident after the India-Netherlands World Cup match in Bengaluru on Sunday, a testament to his widespread following.In a heartwarming gesture, Kohli was seen handing his jersey to Dutch and former RCB player Roelof van der Merwe . This was not the first instance when Kohli presented his jersey to any opposition player as he earlier gifted his jersey to Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

India inflicted a 160-run thrashing on the Netherlands to finish the league stage unbeaten, registering nine wins in as many matches.

The match also witnessed Kohli taking a rare wicket in international cricket when he had Dutch captain Scott Edwards caught behind down leg side for 17.

It was only Kohli’s fifth career ODI wicket from his gentle medium-pace and first since 2014 when he dismissed New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum in Wellington.

The last time he struck in an international match of any kind was against the West Indies in the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup.

In what would be a repeat of the 2019 clash, India will lock horns against New Zealand in the first semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.