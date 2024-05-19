Watch: Virat Kohli’s ‘one percent chance’ theory goes viral after RCB’s win over CSK | Cricket News

Many had written off Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after they lost seven of their first eight games in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. But they proved naysayers wrong and won their next six games, the most important one on Saturday night when RCB beat five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to qualify for the playoffs.After the epic win, a video of Virat Kohli describing how sometimes even a one percent chance is good enough went viral.

“There is a one percent chance, and sometimes that chance is good enough. But what matters is what you think about that one percent. Are you willing to give absolutely everything that you have to make that one into 10 and then grow that 10 into 30? Eventually something magical might come out of it,” Kohli could be heard telling a group of youngsters.

It’s interesting how those words proved prophetic in terms of RCB’s road to the playoffs this season, and Kohli turned out to be one of the main figures to script that resurgence by continuing to be the league’s top run-scorer this season.

After his 29-ball 47 in RCB’s 27-run win over CSK on Saturday, Orange Cap holder Kohli’s tally of runs in IPL 2024 stands at a staggering 708 in 14 innings.

On Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB put up a commendable 218 for 5 on the board, thanks to contributions across the batting chart led by skipper Faf du Plessis’s 39-ball 54 on a difficult track. The hosts then limited CSK to 191 for 7 for a 27-run win.

But that’s not the entire story, CSK could have made it to the playoffs despite losing, if they reached the 201-run mark. However, RCB paceman Yash Dayal (2/43) held his nerves in the final over of the match to limit the five-time champions.

It took RCB’s points tally to 14, the same as CSK, but the Bengaluru outfit leapfrogged Chennai in the net run-rate column and will finish fourth.

The top four teams at the end of the league stage qualify for the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already booked their spots in the top four.