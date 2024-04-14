রবিবার , ১৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১লা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Wankhede crowd goes berserk as vintage MS Dhoni smacks Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: When MS Dhoni is at the crease, anything can happen, and that’s what happened on Sunday, when the talismanic former Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni showcased his mastery by smashing Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni arrived in the middle with the scorecard showing 186/4 in 19.2 overs, and in no time, vintage Dhoni (20 off 4 balls) made the scoreboard read 206/4 in the stipulated 20 overs, with the help of three massive sixes and a double off the last ball of the innings.

With characteristic calmness and precision, Dhoni unleashed his power-hitting prowess, dispatching three consecutive deliveries into the stands with effortless ease. Each towering six reverberated through the stadium, igniting the crowd with electrifying excitement.
Earlier, CSK’s top-order batsmen Shivam Dube (66 off 38 balls) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (40-ball 69) scored stroke-filled half-centuries, positioning the five-time champions for a substantial total.
Dhoni’s remarkable display of hitting prowess not only gave Chennai a final flourish but also left Pandya stunned and spectators in awe. His ability to deliver in a matter of moments further solidified his status as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.
Dhoni’s hat-trick of sixes stands as a memorable highlight in the annals of IPL history, symbolising his enduring brilliance on the cricket field.





