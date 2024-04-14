Watch: Wankhede crowd goes berserk as vintage MS Dhoni smacks Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes | Cricket News

Dhoni arrived in the middle with the scorecard showing 186/4 in 19.2 overs, and in no time, vintage Dhoni (20 off 4 balls) made the scoreboard read 206/4 in the stipulated 20 overs, with the help of three massive sixes and a double off the last ball of the innings.
With characteristic calmness and precision, Dhoni unleashed his power-hitting prowess, dispatching three consecutive deliveries into the stands with effortless ease. Each towering six reverberated through the stadium, igniting the crowd with electrifying excitement.
Earlier, CSK’s top-order batsmen Shivam Dube (66 off 38 balls) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (40-ball 69) scored stroke-filled half-centuries, positioning the five-time champions for a substantial total.
Dhoni’s remarkable display of hitting prowess not only gave Chennai a final flourish but also left Pandya stunned and spectators in awe. His ability to deliver in a matter of moments further solidified his status as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.
Dhoni’s hat-trick of sixes stands as a memorable highlight in the annals of IPL history, symbolising his enduring brilliance on the cricket field.