সোমবার , ১৪ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৩০শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: What Rohit Sharma has to say about facing these fast bowlers | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৪, ২০২৩ ৬:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
1692014564 photo



msid 102725737,imgsize 34690

NEW DELHI: India skipper Rohit Sharma‘s ability to dismantle fast bowlers with his impeccable timing and sublime technique is known in the cricketing arena.

Rohit’s exquisite footwork and balance allow him to seize control of any delivery that helps him play brilliant drives or unleash commanding pulls and cuts but there are two fast bowlers in the world right now which he doesn’t want to face.
In a video posted by ICC on Instagram, Rohit was asked who he would prefer facing among fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan and Mitchell Starc of Australia.

Pat came the reply: “None. Both are quality, quite threatening with the new ball. Can swing the ball, quite fast.” However, Rohit made it clear that he prefers facing pacers more than spinners.
The opening batter also let his fans know that pull shot is his favourite shot.
When he was asked to choose between India’s two ODI World Cup victories in 1983 and in 2011, Rohit said: “It’s a tough one honestly but I would prefer both actually.”
Rohit also hilariously refused to sit with Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal in a team bus in order to keep himself calm.
“None because before I go to the game, I want calm, I want peace, and none of these guys bring any of those, so none,” said Rohit.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

3344783 HYP 0 FEATUREIMG 20230813 WA0006
৫০ বছর ধরে মিষ্টিমুখের কারিগর, শিবুদার দোকানে রসগোল্লা খেতে উপচে পড়ে ভিড়Rasgulla Maker shibaprasad sen from birbhum is famous for rasgulla of his sweets shop – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Dengue Fever New Design Sarabangla 29 07 2019 5
চট্টগ্রামে ডেঙ্গুতে ৩ জনের মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1692014564 photo
Watch: What Rohit Sharma has to say about facing these fast bowlers | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
FotoJet 2023 08 14T170140.820
কোলেস্টেরল তো কমবেই, বশে থাকবে ব্লাড সুগারও, এই ৩ পাতা মহৌষধের কাজ করবে 3 amazing herbs to reduce high cholesterol and blood sugar – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm taiwan deffence minister 14102021

চীনের সঙ্গে যুদ্ধ চায় না তাইওয়ান

 wm BASIS Election General Motif 25 12 2021

বেসিস নির্বাচনে জয়ী ‘ওয়ান টিম’

 wm Un mali

মালি থেকে শান্তিরক্ষা মিশন তুলে নিয়েছে জাতিসংঘ

 received 1036890323684753

লক্ষ্মীপুরকে ভালোবাসার কথা বললেন পুলিশ সুপার ড. এএইচএম কামরুজ্জামান

 1632546672 photo

Pele playing cards and smiling after surgery, says daughter | Football News

 IMG 20220518 WA0079

উদ্ভাবনী বাংলাদেশ বিনির্মানে যৌথভাবে কাজ করবে বিশ্বব্যাংক ও আইসিটি বিভাগ

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

ডিএমপির যুগ্ম পুলিশ কমিশনারসহ তিন কর্মকর্তাকে পদায়ন

 saif kareena car

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Take Their Swanky New Car Out for a Ride

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 31

টানা তিনদিন ১’শর নিচে মৃত্যু

 wm JaPa at Dialogue With President Abdul Hamid 20 12 2021

ইসি পুনর্গঠনে রাষ্ট্রপতির সঙ্গে সংলাপে জাপা