We Surely Can’t Get Enough Of Kareena Kapoor’s Son Jeh’s Expressions And Cute Antics

Last Updated: November 12, 2024, 17:28 IST

Jeh’s naughty expression has again caught the attention of social media users.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh is 3 years old. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son, Jeh, has quickly become one of the most beloved star kids. Known for his adorable antics, the little one never fails to capture the hearts of fans online. Recently, another video featuring Jeh’s adorable behaviour has been gaining a lot of affection from viewers. Kareena and Saif’s little one was spotted with his caregivers.

On Tuesday, November 12, an Instagram page shared a video capturing the moments when Jeh descends from a car. He was dressed in a crisp white paired with black denim jeans and a half-sleeved jacket. Kareena’s baby boy gets down from one of his caregivers’ arms and immediately starts running around. The latter then catches him and tidies his outfit before he proceeds to an event.

Just days ago, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended MrBeast and Logan Paul’s event in Mumbai with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. A clip from the event has gone viral on the internet, showing Jeh trying to sneak in some extra pieces of chocolates while his father looked away. In the video, the couple’s younger son was seen standing next to a table filled with MrBeast’s chocolates. He sneakily looked at Saif to check if he was looking at him. Then, Jeh, continued picking up more chocolate bars. Later, when Saif saw what his younger son was up to, he quickly took him away from the place. The video has left everyone laughing at his cute antics.

Speaking of cute little Jeh’s mom and dad, the couple has been enjoying a trip to an undisclosed location. Two days back, Kareena dropped a carousel post on her Instagram account, sharing some sneak peeks from her trip. In the pictures, the actress flaunted her natural beauty in several bikinis. Meanwhile, she also treated her fans with a bonus picture of her husband, showcasing his ripped body in just a pair of orange shorts. Sharing the post, Kareena wrote, “Saturday selfies with one thrown in of the husband.”

On their work front, Kareena Kapoor was most recently seen in Singham Again, which was released on Diwali. She was also seen in the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders, which was released on Netflix just days back after its initial run in theatres. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan made his Telugu debut with the film Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.