শুক্রবার , ৪ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ১৯শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

West Indies Women 18/2 in 4.4 Overs | South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৪, ২০২৪ ২:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
West Indies Women 18/2 in 4.4 Overs | South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024



South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: The South African women’s cricket team, led by Laura Wolvaardt, narrowly missed out on victory in the previous year’s tournament, losing to Australia in a thrilling final held in Cape Town. As they embark on their 2024 campaign, their first challenge will be against the West Indies, the 2016 champions who have struggled to reach the final since their triumphant run.

Both teams find themselves in a transitional phase, but the West Indies will be bolstered by the return of their 2016 star, Deandra Dottin. The 33-year-old all-rounder is making her international comeback after a self-imposed two-year hiatus. Her presence raises the question: Can she inspire her team to another successful campaign?

The match is set to take place in Dubai, where the scorching heat will undoubtedly test the endurance of both teams during this mid-afternoon encounter.

Squads:
West Indies Women Squad: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James, Deandra Dottin, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Nerissa Crafton

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 4, 2024): When Mahesh Babu’s Sister-In-Law Shilpa Shirodkar Said He Was More Than Just A Superstar
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 4, 2024): When Mahesh Babu’s Sister-In-Law Shilpa Shirodkar Said He Was More Than Just A Superstar
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
টাঙ্গাইলের কালিহাতীতে বাস-ট্রাক সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৪
টাঙ্গাইলের কালিহাতীতে বাস-ট্রাক সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৪
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
West Indies Women 18/2 in 4.4 Overs | South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024
West Indies Women 18/2 in 4.4 Overs | South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024
খেলাধুলা
কয়রায় জামায়াত নেতা আলহাজ্ব মাও. আবুল কালামের শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থীদের সাথে মতবিনিময়
কয়রায় জামায়াত নেতা আলহাজ্ব মাও. আবুল কালামের শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থীদের সাথে মতবিনিময়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
মহিউদ্দিনের কুলখানিতে নিহতদের পরিবারের সদস্যদের শিক্ষাবৃত্তি

মহিউদ্দিনের কুলখানিতে নিহতদের পরিবারের সদস্যদের শিক্ষাবৃত্তি

 মুসলিম হওয়ায় মন্ত্রিত্ব হারাতে হয়েছিল— অভিযোগ ব্রিটিশ এমপির

মুসলিম হওয়ায় মন্ত্রিত্ব হারাতে হয়েছিল— অভিযোগ ব্রিটিশ এমপির

 বেলকুচিতে বৈদ্যুতিক মিটার চোর চক্রের ৩ সদস্য গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

বেলকুচিতে বৈদ্যুতিক মিটার চোর চক্রের ৩ সদস্য গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 ঢাকার শিক্ষার্থীদের ভ্যাকসিনেশনের জন্য তথ্য দেওয়ার সময় শেষ

ঢাকার শিক্ষার্থীদের ভ্যাকসিনেশনের জন্য তথ্য দেওয়ার সময় শেষ

 আ.লীগের কেন্দ্রীয় কার্যনির্বাহী সদস্য কবিতা করোনা আক্রান্ত

আ.লীগের কেন্দ্রীয় কার্যনির্বাহী সদস্য কবিতা করোনা আক্রান্ত

 বুদ্ধ বন্দনায় ভারতের সহকারী হাইকমিশনার

বুদ্ধ বন্দনায় ভারতের সহকারী হাইকমিশনার

 নামজারি কেস বাতিলের বিরুদ্ধে বিজ্ঞ আদালত কালিগঞ্জ উপজেলা (ভূমি) কর্মকর্তার নথি তলব

নামজারি কেস বাতিলের বিরুদ্ধে বিজ্ঞ আদালত কালিগঞ্জ উপজেলা (ভূমি) কর্মকর্তার নথি তলব

 Betty White, Legendary Actress And TV’s Golden Girl, Passes Away at 99

Betty White, Legendary Actress And TV’s Golden Girl, Passes Away at 99

 পাঞ্জাবে ইমরানের বড় চমক

পাঞ্জাবে ইমরানের বড় চমক

 [১] ইতালিতে লরিচাপায় বাংলাদেশি নিহত

[১] ইতালিতে লরিচাপায় বাংলাদেশি নিহত