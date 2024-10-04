West Indies Women 18/2 in 4.4 Overs | South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024

The South African women’s cricket team, led by Laura Wolvaardt, narrowly missed out on victory in the previous year’s tournament, losing to Australia in a thrilling final held in Cape Town. As they embark on their 2024 campaign, their first challenge will be against the West Indies, the 2016 champions who have struggled to reach the final since their triumphant run.

Both teams find themselves in a transitional phase, but the West Indies will be bolstered by the return of their 2016 star, Deandra Dottin. The 33-year-old all-rounder is making her international comeback after a self-imposed two-year hiatus. Her presence raises the question: Can she inspire her team to another successful campaign?

The match is set to take place in Dubai, where the scorching heat will undoubtedly test the endurance of both teams during this mid-afternoon encounter.

Squads:

West Indies Women Squad: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James, Deandra Dottin, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Nerissa Crafton

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder