খেলাধুলা

‘What a welcome!’: Virat Kohli showered with red flowers by young fans in Raipur – Watch | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘What a welcome!’: Virat Kohli showered with red flowers by young fans in Raipur – Watch | Cricket News


Virat Kohli turned back the clock in the first ODI, smashing a brilliant 135 to lead India to a 17-run victory over South Africa in Ranchi. Riding on that heroics, he arrived in Raipur on Tuesday ahead of the second ODI, where the home team, captained by stand-in skipper KL Rahul, will aim to wrap up the three-match series. Kohli’s arrival instantly became a social media moment. Videos show young fans rushing to greet him at the team hotel, handing him red flowers in a heartwarming gesture that brought a broad smile to the star batter’s face. The reception reflected Kohli’s enduring popularity and the excitement surrounding his return to form. India had rebounded from the humiliating Test series whitewash at home to secure a 17-run victory in the first ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Kohli’s 135-run innings not only anchored India’s total of 350 but also marked his 52nd ODI century, his first since February and third at MS Dhoni’s home ground. The innings included a century partnership with Rohit Sharma, who scored his third consecutive fifty, echoing their vintage synergy from the October ODI against Australia in Sydney. In addition to Kohli’s heroics, India’s bowlers stepped up. Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana shared seven wickets as South Africa fell just 17 runs short in their chase. Kohli’s performance also strengthens his and Rohit Sharma’s case for cementing their spots in India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. While two more strong displays could virtually guarantee their selection, final inclusion may hinge on whether they comply with the BCCI’s requirement for senior players to participate in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier List A tournament later this month.





