What Actress Subha Rajput Said On Personal Growth While Working In Shiv Shakti

Subha Rajput, currently playing the role of Goddess Shakti in Shiv Shakti–Tap Tandav Tyag, has expressed her desire to become a mother. The mythological show has recently completed 300 episodes. The makers have now introduced the track of Lord Ganesh in the show. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress expressed her to emote motherly love onscreen. The actress recently parted ways with her fiance Vibhav Roy who is currently seen in Shatani Rasmein after nearly three years of engagement.

During the conversation, the actress said that she has noticed many changes from the minute to bigger ones after working on this show. She says that she has become more patient and understanding towards her life. “I think that has been really, really helpful to me. This journey, this show, has been transformative for me as well. So, yes, I see a lot of changes.” said Shubha Rajput.

With the addition of lord Ganesha in the show, Shubha Rajput will be facing the challenge of emoting motherly love on the screen. The Love Ishq And Rent fame actress said that while looking at the child actor, she already wishes to be a mother. She calls the child actor who will be playing the role of lord Ganesha ‘cute’. Subha Rajput said,

“He’s, really, very cute. And, looking at him, I already wish to be a mother. And I have on-screen experience of playing a mother of three kids now. So I think it’s going to be easier with Ganesh, and I’m looking forward to the scenes with him.”

The actress Subha Rajput believes that mythological shows will never fade if the team rightly portrays it. Initially, she was susceptible to the success of the show, but the amount of love received by the show changed her perception of mythological shows. She also expressed her delight at how everyone on the team brings their best foot in the game. “Almost everyone is religious, and everyone is God-fearing. Almost everyone has faith in it,” said Subha Rajput.