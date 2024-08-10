‘What happens on the border is…’: Neeraj Chopra opens up on India-Pakistan rivalry on and off the pitch | Paris Olympics 2024 News

(To read this article on Neeraj Chopra, you need WSJ subscription)

NEW DELHI: Indian javelin star and Olympic silver medallist Neeraj Chopra recently addressed the India-Pakistan rivalry in sports, emphasizing the importance of separating athletic competition from geopolitical tensions.His comments came after his mother, Saroj Devi , expressed warm congratulations to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem for winning gold in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics.Saroj’s remarks reflected a spirit of mutual respect, praising Nadeem as “our child” alongside her son Neeraj, further underscoring the bond shared by the athletes despite the political divide.

Neeraj echoed his mother’s sentiments, acknowledging the deep connection athletes share, regardless of nationality. “Whatever my mother says, she says it from her heart. The family members of athletes from each country pray for their victory,” Neeraj remarked. He further explained, “As sportspersons, we [India and Pakistan] have always been playing with each other, but what happens on the border is a completely different matter. We want things to be peaceful, but it is not in our hands.”

Neeraj’s comments come in the backdrop of Raziah Parveen , Arshad Nadeem’s mother, expressing her affection for Neeraj, calling him both a friend and a brother to her son. Her heartfelt words followed Nadeem’s historic victory, marking Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in track and field and the country’s first Olympic medal in over three decades. Despite the limited resources and challenges faced by Nadeem, his victory was celebrated across Pakistan, symbolizing hope and pride.

Neeraj also touched upon the possibility of India hosting the 2036 Olympics, stating, “It will be good if Olympics take place in India in 2036. It will be very good for Indian sports…It is good that people watch our games live. They wake up early and sleep late just to watch our game. This is one of the signs that Indian Sports has changed.”

In a world often divided by borders, the camaraderie between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem serves as a reminder that sports can bridge gaps, fostering respect and unity beyond political tensions.