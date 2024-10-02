What is causing Pakistan cricket’s decline? Legendary Zaheer Abbas shares opinion | Cricket News

Dav Whatmore, Mudassar Nazar and Zaheer Abbas at ‘Cricket Predicta Conclave’ in Ajman, UAE

NEW DELHI: Zaheer Abbas has attributed the decline of Pakistan cricket to the overwhelming emphasis on T20 cricket and the influx of money in the shortest format and global leagues that has shifted focus of players away from the game.

“There’s too much T20 cricket being played in Pakistan, and because of that, our players have forgotten the essence of Test cricket .This is why we’re not performing well in the longer format,” said the former legend at Cricket Predicta Conclave.

“So much money has come into cricket that the players today are only focused on making money, and their attention is diverted from the game itself,” he added.

This shift, according to Abbas, is one of the reasons Pakistan have struggled to maintain their once-dominant position in international cricket , particularly in Test matches.

The former Pakistan captain did not mince words when speaking about the leadership turbulence within the Pakistan Cricket Board ( PCB ).

“It is the misfortune of Pakistan cricket that those who run it do not understand cricket,” he said, expressing frustration with cricket administration in the country.

“We took Pakistan cricket to great heights. The world admired our cricket. But today, those in charge are only concerned with their own interests, not with cricket or the players.”

‘India should tour Pakistan’

Abbas also stressed India should travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, even though the countries have strained relations.

Advocating for a smooth cricketing exchange, Abbas said, “The Indian team should tour Pakistan, as it will promote cricket in the subcontinent, especially in Pakistan.”

He stressed that India’s presence in Pakistan would be positive for the sport, adding, “The Indian team is a great ambassador of cricket. If they come and play in Pakistan, it will take cricket forward in our country.”