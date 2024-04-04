বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২১শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘When a player comes to MS Dhoni, he becomes a completely different player – how?’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৪ ২:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are known to produce stars that go on to do wonders at the international level, and one of the primary reasons behind that transformation is the CSK icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who puts his faith in the youngsters like none other; and it gets the best out of even those players who weren’t doing well before joining the Chennai franchise.

One of the latest examples following that trend are Shivam Dube and Sameer Rizvi, who are coming into their own in this IPL edition.

Dube was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, before moving to Rajasthan Royals in 2021. He spent a season at the Royals, and in 2022 joined CSK, who retained him for the next season as well.
Dube found his mojo in 2023 when given the role of taking on the opposition spinners, and he came good, which played a role in CSK’s fifth title triumph last year.

While Dube continues to flourish in the ongoing season as well, another player, Sameer Rizvi, is reaping the benefits of his franchise and Dhoni putting their trust in his skills as a finisher.
“Talent is nothing without opportunity. You have to give youngsters opportunity. One is giving opportunity and the other thing is the player accepting the challenge. You have got to give Rizvi that confidence,” Sidhu said speaking on a Star Sports show.

“The same player isn’t that strong in the other team, but when he comes to Dhoni, he becomes a completely different player, how? Because a good leader is the one who walks behind him and ignites faith,” the former India opener said.
CSK are currently number three on the IPL 2024 points table with two wins and a defeat in three matches.





Source link

