মঙ্গলবার , ১১ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৮শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
When Abhishek Told Aishwarya Rai During Covid ‘Ghar Pe Baithe Hai, Kamaai Kahan Se Hogi’; Her Reply

fotojet 2024 04 21t080950.463 2024 04 89c39ae479bb7ae986e77f012ef6dd96


Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan, in an old interview, had recalled the time he was diagnosed with Covid-19, and revealed what Aishwarya Rai told him when he returned home from the hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Even though they are fiercely private about their personal lives, they never fail to shell out couple goals every time the duo shares photos with each other on their social media accounts. In a throwback interview, Abhishek spoke about how Aishwarya taught him to be grateful for “more important things” than getting upset over trivial things in life.

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Abhishek recalled when he returned home from the hospital during Covid-19 pandemic, Aishwarya told him that having a happy family is the most important.

Abhishek said, “You can come back and you can be irritated about anything. You know nowadays if you’re in Mumbai you’re irritated about the traffic also. And sometimes she’s like, ‘What are you getting so hyper about? Calm down, you know there are more important things? You’ve come home and you have a healthy happy family.’”

The actor recalled, “I remember once she said this to me and it really hit me. This was during Covid, my father, my wife, my daughter and I were all in hospital at the same time. Slowly we got discharged one by one and I was the last one to come home. I was in hospital for almost a month and when I came back home, she said, ‘You know we’re so lucky that we’re all still here. There’s so many families that have been ravaged by Covid and we’re very lucky and what’s more important. And I was like, ‘you know you’re right because I was thinking, ghar par baithe hai, kaam nahi ho raha hai, kamaai kahan se hogi.’ She said, ‘you have got a healthy family. What more can you want?”

Abhishek then praised Aishwarya and concluded, “Whenever I’m asked, ‘Oh, how’s the family?’ I say, ‘They’re healthy.’ She just puts those priorities into place and I think it was amazing for her to say when I thought about it.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

