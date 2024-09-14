When Aishwarya Rai Said ‘I Dig Dignity’, Spoke Of Her Ideal Man Before Marrying Abhishek Bachchan: ‘He Should…’

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan remain one of Bollywood’s most celebrated couples, capturing the media’s attention from the start. They first met in 1999 during a photoshoot for their film “Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke” and developed a friendship that blossomed into love during the making of “Umrao Jaan” in 2005-2006. Their wedding in 2007 was a highly publicised event, taking place at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in Mumbai.

In an old interview, way before she married Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya opened up on her ideal man and emphasised the importance of dignity. In an interview with Rediff, she had said, “My ideal man should be madly in love with me because I won’t have it any other way. I am a total romantic at heart, so naturally, my ideal mate better be well versed in the art of romance. Not flirting, but romance. And there is quite a difference. I dig dignity. It is rare and priceless in a world that’s so taken over by images and put-ons.”

Recently, there has been speculation about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship as they have been seen attending events separately. At the Ambani wedding, Aishwarya arrived with her daughter Aaradhya, while Abhishek was with the Bachchan family. Additionally, Abhishek went on a family vacation without Aishwarya and Aaradhya. These instances have fueled rumours of a possible separation, though neither has made any official statements.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for 17 years now. The couple shares a daughter, named Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya turned heads when she arrived at the Ambani wedding red carpet without any Bachchan family members. She was seen with her daughter, Aaradhya, just after Abhishek posed with Amitabh, Jaya, and Shweta Bachchan. However, later photos and videos from inside the venue showed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya reunited with Abhishek and attended the wedding together.