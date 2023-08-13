When Arjun Kapoor Spoke About Sridevi, Told Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor That ‘She Was a Legend’

Sridevi is no more with us but she still holds a special place in the hearts of her fans. Her remarkable performances in the films have left an indelible mark on the industry. Today is the late actress’s birth anniversary, and her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi have shared throwback pictures on their social handles. But in an old clip, Arjun Kapoor is seen praising his stepmother Sridevi and calling her ‘Legend’.

Arjun and Janhvi appeared on Koffee With Karan and then the Kuttey actor spoke about Sridevi. He said, “There were lesser expectations from me, I was not a star son, my father was a film producer but the reference point for Janhvi is very very different as her mother is a legend that defined a generation. People decided to work in this profession because of what she did.” It is a coincidence that both Arjun and Janhvi lost their mothers ahead of their Bollywood debut. Arjun Kapoor is a son of Boney Kapoor’s first marriage.

In the same interview, he also revealed why he chose to be with his father and sister Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi’s death. “A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything was an impulse out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. But at that point, it stemmed purely out of being a good son to my father because that is the first impulse. My mother would have wanted that. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there’. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short,” Arjun said.

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. Her untimely demise came as a shock to the entire film fraternity.