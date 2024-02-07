বুধবার , ৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৪শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
When Esha Deol’s Hubby Bharat Said She Tends To His Mom’s Moods: ‘She’s Aware Of What Keeps Me Happy’

esha deol 2024 02 f99fbc951370e69a4def6edffd34625d


Esha and Bharat during happier times.

Esha and Bharat during happier times.

Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, who have been married for 11 years, recently released a statement confirming their amicable separation.

Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, who have been married for 11 years, recently released a statement confirming their amicable separation. Tying the knot in 2012, they are parents to two daughters, Radhya, aged 6 and Miraya, aged 4. During a chat with Filmfare over a decade ago, Esha drew parallels between herself and her mother, Hema Malini’s character in the movie Satte Pe Satta, as she was the first daughter-in-law in Bharat’s family, which housed seven cousins.

Esha had also mentioned that Bharat doesn’t want her to gain weight and that they will soon be joining yoga classes to stay in shape. “Bharat doesn’t want me to put on weight. We’ll soon be joining ashtanga yoga classes,” she shared. She also mentioned her mother’s advice to wake up before her husband and help her mother-in-law with household chores. “There’s mom’s never ending advise – you shouldn’t be sleeping late, you’ve got to wake up before your husband, help your mother-in-law, don’t give up your dance practice…” she had said.

Bharat, also a part of the interview had mentioned that Esha is “gharelu” and is aware of what keeps him happy. “She takes care of my mother, her moods, she’s gelled so well. Actually, Esha’s always been gharelu though she liked to believe she was the boy of the house. She’s caring and responsible. She’s aware of what keeps me happy. I’m a foodie, I live to eat. And she sees to it that my favourite dishes are prepared at home. In fact, for someone who didn’t know how to make chai, just the other day, she cooked Khow Suey,” he had said.

Esha Deol is Dharmendra’s daughter from his second marriage with Hema Malini. She also has a sister named Ahana Deol. The rumours of Esha and Bharat’s separation were making headlines for a long time now. It all started after the latter skipped his mother-in-law Hema Malini’s birthday bash last year. He was also not seen Esha’s birthday celebration.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

