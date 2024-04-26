শুক্রবার , ২৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৪ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
When Farah Khan Said Shah Rukh Khan Did Not ‘Slap’ Shirish Kunder: ‘SRK Told Me, He Held Shirish’

farah khan on fallout with shah rukh khan 2024 04 455a2657616c1dadc7741e1f4f1baacd


Throwback: Farah Khan opens up about her fallout with Shah Rukh Khan.

Throwback: Farah Khan opens up about her fallout with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh and Farah Khan’s friendship had hit a rough patch in 2012 when SRK and Shirish Kunder were allegedly involved in a fight at a party hosted by Sanjay Dutt.

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have shared a close bond over the years. However, their friendship hit a rough patch in 2012 when SRK and Farah’s filmmaker-husband, Shirish Kunder, were allegedly involved in a fight at a party hosted by Sanjay Dutt. Several media reports had claimed at the time that Shah Rukh had allegedly slapped Shirish at the party, following which, he and Farah had a major fallout.

However, during her appearance on NDTV’s ‘Your Call’, Farah had clarified that “there was no slap”. She had recalled, “Shah Rukh told me he held Shirish, and he said, ‘I was very happy that he didn’t strike back because he kept my respect.’ So that also has become a rumour, that now the perception has become more than it should. But I think what we learnt all of us from that was that it’s gone too far, and it’s like you know, when you need a splash of, when two people are fighting you need to throw a bucket of water on their face.”

“It was literally intervention I would say, and if that hadn’t happened maybe, we would not have gotten back together, become friends and we needed that one big thing, otherwise it was just fester, fester, fester, with too many people jumping in and adding kerosene into the fire,” Farah had said at the time.

Shah Rukh and Farah patched up soon and the latter decided to move ahead with her long-gestating project ‘Happy New Year’ with the Bollywood superstar.

“This is the best phase of SRK and me as an actor and director. I think we don’t take each other for granted anymore. When you lose a friendship like that, you realise the worth of it,” Farah had told news agency PTI after mending her ways with the actor.

“When you get it back, you are grateful. We now talk about everything. We don’t let rumours affect us. There is no more stuff like this one said that and the other one said this. We talk it out. You will see this magic in Happy New Year,” Farah had said.

