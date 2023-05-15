সোমবার , ১৫ মে ২০২৩ | ১লা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
When John Abraham Mocked Karan Johar for Offering Him Kareena’s BF Role in K3G: ‘He Had One Line…’

Karan Johar and John Abraham on the sets of Koffee With Karan.
Karan Johar and John Abraham on the sets of Koffee With Karan.

John Abraham had criticised Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for offering him a forgettable part in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and John Abraham have worked together in Dharma Productions’ Kaal and Dostana, which was a huge success at the box office. However, there was a time when Karan Johar wasn’t so sure about the fact that John would become a star in Bollywood one day.

While speaking in an episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan had said to John, “I thought you (John) would be great on the ramp and definitely not on the screen, so when you came to me ‘I said you should weigh your options and do other stuff.’” Now, a video of John indirectly taking a dig at Karan on his own show is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, John Abraham calls out Karan Johar for offering him a forgettable part in his hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan approached John to play a small role of Robby (played by Vikas Sethi), a college guy interested in Kareena Kapoor’s Poo.

“I used to come to Karan for a lot of advice, then Karan said ‘I have got a great role for you in K3G which I want to offer you, of Robby. I was looking out for Robby in the whole movie, ‘where’s Robby, where’s Robby,’ I couldn’t see Robby.” John says in the video.

To this, visibly embarrassed Karan replies, “Well done, and I am sorry about that. I really never thought you would reach this stage.”

Meanwhile, John Abraham is on a roll after his impressive performance as a villain in Yash Raj Films’s blockbuster, Pathaan. The actor is now looking to take his career to new heights by focusing on action movies that deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience. John Abraham is currently in the process of re-evaluating his existing film commitments and is keen on building an exciting lineup of projects for the next two years. His next collaboration is reportedly with director Nikkhil Advani, with whom he has previously worked in Batla House.

John Abraham will reportedly begin filming for Nikkhil Advani’s new movie following the completion of Shivam Nair’s The Diplomat. The film is currently in pre-production stage.

