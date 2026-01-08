When Kartik Aaryan’s Mother Commented On His Dating Rumours: ‘Kis Kis Ka Naam Loge, Ek Ho Toh Bolo’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 23:27 IST

Fresh dating rumours around Kartik Aaryan have revived a viral throwback moment when his mother took a cheeky dig at his love life on TV.

Kartik Aaryan with his mother Mala Tiwari during a television show appearance.

Kartik Aaryan’s dating life is once again under the spotlight after reports linked the actor to a young woman named Karina Kubiliute. While the claims remain speculative and unverified, the chatter has brought back memories of a viral throwback moment when Kartik’s mother made a savage yet hilarious comment about his much-discussed love life.

The moment dates back to October 2024, when Kartik was promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with the film’s cast. During a segment titled Sach Ke Pataakhe, Kartik opted to answer only “truths,” setting the stage for some playful probing.

Seizing the opportunity, co-star Vidya Balan put him on the spot by asking a direct question about his personal life. With a mischievous smile, she asked, “What’s her name?” Kartik’s hesitation and awkward silence instantly caught everyone’s attention, prompting laughter from the audience and fellow guests.

Kartik Aaryan’s mother’s savage yet funny response

Just as Kartik struggled to respond, the mic was handed to his mother, who was seated in the audience. Without missing a beat, she delivered a line that has since become iconic. She said, “Kis kis ka nam loge, ek ho to bolo (How many names will you take).” Her light-hearted jab, clearly referencing Kartik’s endless dating rumours, left the cast, host and audience in splits.

The clip quickly went viral back then and continues to resurface every time Kartik’s relationship status becomes a talking point online. The actor has often maintained a dignified silence about his personal life, choosing not to fuel speculation.

In a separate interview with News18, Kartik Aaryan had opened up about his mother’s expectations regarding his marriage. He revealed that she wants him to stay focused on his career for the next three to four years before settling down. Kartik also shared that he is grateful there is no pressure from his family to get married anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the recent rumours linking him to Karina Kubiliute have sparked fresh curiosity. Karina is believed to be an 18-year-old student of Lithuanian descent currently studying in the United Kingdom, though some Reddit users have speculated that she may be from Greece. These details remain unconfirmed. Social media users further claimed that Kartik had followed her on Instagram before the holiday pictures went viral, and that the connection disappeared once speculation intensified.

Kartik Aaryan has remained silent amid the ongoing buzz. On the work front, he was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. Released in December 2025, the film received a mixed response at the box office. He will next be seen in Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand and Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic film opposite Sreeleela.

First Published: January 08, 2026, 23:27 IST

