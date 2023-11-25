When Katrina Kaif Encountered Near-Death Experience In A Turbulent Chopper: ‘That Moment, I Thought…’

Katrina Kaif is currently in the headlines after the Tiger 3 exceeded at the box office. The actress who had a brief dry spell with Phone Bhoot is back on the track and currently basking in the success of the latest addition in the spy universe featuring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi.

While Katrina is not unfamiliar with action sequences in her life, the actress once had a near-death experience when the chopper she was sitting in went through a terrible turbulence.

In a video that was shared on Reddit, Katrina Kaif can be heard saying, “I was on a chopper once and it got really turbulent and the chopper, all of the sudden, started plunging down. At that moment I was like God… this is the end. The end of my life and I remember, in that moment, thinking only one thing and that was, ‘I hope my mom is going to be okay’.”

Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying the success of her recently released movie Tiger 3. The film marks the third film in Yash Raj Films’ OG spy franchise. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Besides Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, along with Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Anant Vidhaat. Shah Rukh Khan also made an action-packed cameo in the movie.

Released on November 12, Tiger 2 has already crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office. Recently, Katrina also opened up about the film’s success and shared that she feels ‘extremely happy’ about it.

“I feel extremely happy. I think being able to entertain the audience is what gives us the most joy, what gives me the most joy and the audience’s love is what allows us to keep making the Tiger franchise. And that’s a big passion, I think for all of us. It’s one of my most loved films. It’s so dear to my heart. And I think it’s all now become a big part of our lives,” she said in a statement.

Katrina Kaif has another interesting film in the pipeline with Vijay Sethupathi. The actress will be headlining the much-awaited thriller of Sriram Raghavan in January next year.