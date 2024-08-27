মঙ্গলবার , ২৭ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১২ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
When Priyanka Chopra Said Family Is Most Important to Her: 'My Fame Is Not My Job; I'm Not Famous for…'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Priyanka Chopra at her brother Siddharth’s wedding.

Priyanka Chopra at her brother Siddharth’s wedding.

In the wake of Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, a throwback interview of Priyanka Chopra has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra made a special trip from the US to Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to long-time fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya on August 26. In the wake of the wedding, a throwback interview with Priyanka has resurfaced and gone viral on social media. The interview, conducted by YouTuber Ranveer Alhabadia, highlights Priyanka’s grounded nature despite her immense fame.

When asked about balancing her high-profile career with family obligations, Priyanka responded candidly. Ranveer questioned, “Do you still go for family functions and all that? Can you because of the fame angle because you’ve reached this level of fame?”

Priyanka replied, “So, you’re saying I’m not going to dance on the baraat of my brother’s wedding? Family is most important to me. My fame is a by-product of my job. It does not define me. My fame is not my job. It’s very clear to me. I’m not famous for a living. I work for a living. And fame comes with it.”

She further elaborated on her philosophy of staying grounded. “Public people, even though you’re seeing a celebrity or someone every day on billboards or magazines, there’s still a human being behind them. They also like to eat paratha and achar. They also like to sit in a palti and dance at the baraat of your cousin and make sure that you get great food.”

Priyanka’s reflections highlight her belief in maintaining humility and staying connected with her roots. She shared, “The desires of a human being are the same. I keep my friends, my family… I’m a very grounded person. I come from the ground and I’m going to stay there.” She also mentioned her early career struggles, admitting that fame is fleeting and that consistent hard work is key to success.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

