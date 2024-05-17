শুক্রবার , ১৭ মে ২০২৪ | ৩রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
When Ranbir Kapoor Recalled Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s Fights: ‘I Remember Hearing Them Break…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৭, ২০২৪ ১২:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ranbir kapoor 10 2024 01 a0fb36c1cd67534057f69acbc5bd7e68


Ranbir Kapoor poses with his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor had once justified Rishi Kapoor’s ‘flings’ in an old interview. The actress said that she was always the first person to know about Rishi’s ‘flings’.

Neetu Kapoor was considered one of the top actresses in Hindi cinema back in her time. With films like Amar Akbar Antony, Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Yaarana to her name, Neetu’s stardom was an all-time high during the mid-70s. However, the actress quit acting after getting married to late Rishi Kapoor. Neetu and Rishi’s married life would often become a topic of discussion in media.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, had once spoken about having grown up witnessing his parents’ marriage go through a rough patch. In an interview with The Big Indian Picture on the sidelines of his film Rockstar’s release over a decade ago, Ranbir had addressed the controversial reports surrounding his parents’ marriage.

“See, at that time, press didn’t matter, because I was also in the fire zone. I live with my parents. Seeing them going through that phase, I was very much part of it. I was right there,” Ranbir recalled.

He continued, “I live in a bungalow; my parents live downstairs, I live on the floor above. I remember sitting on the staircases for four-four hours, from 1 am to 5 am, hearing them fight, break things… Everyone goes through it, it’s just that my parents were celebrities, it was out there in the press. It was a little embarrassing in school. Your friends don’t mention it, because they’re good friends, but somewhere there was a sense of, ‘I know what’s happening’. But you deal with it.”

Neetu Kapoor married the love of her life Rishi Kapoor on January 22, 1980. After that, she was last seen in the Shyam Ralhan directorial Ganga Meri Maa. They welcomed their first child, Riddhima Kapoor, in September 1980. While their son Ranbir Kapoor was born in September 1982. Neetu Kapoor made her onscreen comeback in 2009. Since then, the actress has done various movies like Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Besharam, Special 26, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

