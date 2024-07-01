When Rekha Gifted A Saree To Sushant Divgikr

Veteran actress Rekha has found a new fan in Sushant Divgikr. The legendary actress is known for her screen presence and beauty. Speaking to Pinkvilla for a special Pride Month edition, Sushant Divgikr said that they look up toRekha for fashion inspiration. Sushant said, “She was the diva, she still is.” Sushant, who was seen in Thank You For Coming, added that they also look up to Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit and Sushmita Sen for inspiration.

Referring to Rekha’s 1988 movie Khoon Bhari Maang, Sushant Divgikr said that her looks were insane. Sushant noted, “Unhone ek film me aesa tehelka macha diya ki bas hai humare liye, hum toh jee chuke (In that one film, she created a riot like that’s it, I have done it all).”

In the same interview, Sushant Divgikr also recalled the heartwarming moment when they met Rekha on the reality show Bigg Boss. Talking about Rekha’s gift, Sushant shared, “I still have the saree; I wore it recently. She said that I dance very well and she loved my style. So, I was finished. I have won my National Award. I don’t need anything else. So, she is and always be a style icon for me.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Divgikr has announced that they are super excited for July 2. Wondering, why? It’s Sushant Divgikr’s birthday. In a note on Instagram, Sushant said, “Here’s to new beginnings ! Here’s to more power , More love , More landmarks , More iconic accomplishments, Here’s to being ALIVE ! NamaSLAY !!!!! Happpppy bday to me in advance.”

The message postcard read, “It’s my Birthday on the 2nd of July! And ohhhh boyyy! What a year this has been! Congratulations to me for making it through and SHIIIIIIININGGGG! Here’s to a new year and an even fiercer ME! P.S-I still get excited with gifts and cute wishes.”

Wishing Sushant Divgikr a very happy birthday in advance.