সোমবার , ১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

When Rekha Gifted A Saree To Sushant Divgikr

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১, ২০২৪ ৭:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
image 2024 04 e1aafacb6cf01763cd0d791b47107fb3


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

It’s Sushant Divgikr’s birthday tomorrow. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It’s Sushant Divgikr’s birthday tomorrow. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Divgikr met cinema icon Rekha during Bigg Boss.

Veteran actress Rekha has found a new fan in Sushant Divgikr. The legendary actress is known for her screen presence and beauty. Speaking to Pinkvilla for a special Pride Month edition, Sushant Divgikr said that they look up toRekha for fashion inspiration. Sushant said, “She was the diva, she still is.” Sushant, who was seen in Thank You For Coming, added that they also look up to Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit and Sushmita Sen for inspiration.

Referring to Rekha’s 1988 movie Khoon Bhari Maang, Sushant Divgikr said that her looks were insane. Sushant noted, “Unhone ek film me aesa tehelka macha diya ki bas hai humare liye, hum toh jee chuke (In that one film, she created a riot like that’s it, I have done it all).”

In the same interview, Sushant Divgikr also recalled the heartwarming moment when they met Rekha on the reality show Bigg Boss. Talking about Rekha’s gift, Sushant shared, “I still have the saree; I wore it recently. She said that I dance very well and she loved my style. So, I was finished. I have won my National Award. I don’t need anything else. So, she is and always be a style icon for me.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Divgikr has announced that they are super excited for July 2. Wondering, why? It’s Sushant Divgikr’s birthday. In a note on Instagram, Sushant said, “Here’s to new beginnings ! Here’s to more power , More love , More landmarks , More iconic accomplishments, Here’s to being ALIVE ! NamaSLAY !!!!! Happpppy bday to me in advance.”

The message postcard read, “It’s my Birthday on the 2nd of July! And ohhhh boyyy! What a year this has been! Congratulations to me for making it through and SHIIIIIIININGGGG! Here’s to a new year and an even fiercer ME! P.S-I still get excited with gifts and cute wishes.”

Wishing Sushant Divgikr a very happy birthday in advance.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

image 2024 04 e1aafacb6cf01763cd0d791b47107fb3
When Rekha Gifted A Saree To Sushant Divgikr
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240701 WA0000
কুবিতে কর্মবিরতি ও অবস্থান কর্মসূচি পালন করছে শিক্ষকেরা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
শার্শায় দুই মাদক ব্যবসায়ীর কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad
শার্শায় দুই মাদক ব্যবসায়ীর কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সাপাহার হাসপাতাল থেকে মোটর সাইকেল চুরি
সাপাহার হাসপাতাল থেকে মোটর সাইকেল চুরি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
united insurance 1

ইউনাইটেড ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা আজ – Corporate Sangbad

 image 98112 1689258456

৩১ হাজার টন কয়লা নিয়ে মোংলা বন্দরে লাইবেরিয়ান জাহাজ

 orion infution

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ওরিয়ন ইনফিউশন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm CTG HSC Exam 2021 First Day 02 12 2021 3

এইচএসসির ফল প্রকাশ ‘১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি’

 received 1220259371734278

নানার বাড়ি বেড়াতে এসে লাশ হয়ে বাড়ি ফিরল নাতি

 wm 20 1

খালেদা জিয়াকে বিদেশ পাঠানোর দাবি গণফোরামের

 arjun kapoor and malaika arora 2

Malaika Arora Says She Is ‘Guilty’ of Posting Valentine’s Day Pic With Arjun Kapoor As He Trolls Her

 wm Chittagong Customs House 03

সাবেক কাস্টমস কমকর্তার ৮ বছরের সাজা, কোটি টাকা জরিমানা

 1639842434 photo

Olympic champion Jacobs says he will run 200 metres in 2022 | More sports News

 wm bamjote final

‘ক্ষমতা টিকিয়ে রাখার খেলা মানুষ আর বরদাস্ত করবে না’