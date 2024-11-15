When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sought Therapy To ‘Get Over’ Ex Partner Jennifer Lopez

Last Updated: November 15, 2024, 17:38 IST

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez dated from 1999 to 2001, before breaking up due to the rapper’s “infidelity.”



Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez were counted among the most high-profile couples in Hollywood in the 90s, capturing media attention with their romance as well as controversies. However, their relationship soon came to an end after they decided to part ways back in 2001. While it has been over two decades since Diddy and Lopez separated, the former couple is now back in the news, but for all the wrong reasons. Since Diddy has been sent behind bars for serious charges of “sex trafficking”, Jennifer Lopez’s name seemed to have become more intertwined with him in the media circle lately.

While Jennifer Lopez is yet to comment on Diddy’s ongoing legal issues, she has not been implicated in any wrongdoing related to his charges. Despite this, fans remain fixated on the nature of their past relationship, often speculating on its depth and impact.

An old interview has resurfaced online where the Bad Boy Records founder openly discussed his relationships, even claiming to have sought therapy due to the women in his life. “I’ve gone to therapy for relationships I’ve been in, for tragedies I’ve been through. I think therapy is good,” he told Playboy magazine before eventually admitting that Lopez also landed him into therapy.

During the conversation, Diddy also called himself “bipolar,” stating that he had drastic mood swings. “I went to therapy when B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships. I’ve had therapy about my relationship with Kim, about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations,” he added as quoted by The Mirror.

Diddy And Lopez’s Relationship Timeline

In the 90s, Sean Diddy and Jennifer Lopez were both at the top of their careers when they started dating. Despite being together for quite some time, they never got married, many fans even believing that the reason involves the rapper’s ex, Kim Porter, with whom he already shares three children.

In an interview with the Vibe magazine in 2003, Jennifer also admitted that the rapper’s “infidelity” was the reason behind their broken relationship. “I never caught him but I just knew. He would say that he was going to a club for a couple of hours but would never come back that night. It was the first time I was with someone who was not faithful,” she said at the time.