When Vikrant Massey Hinted At Retirement After 12th Fail Success: ‘Bas Ab Main…’

Last Updated: December 02, 2024, 10:16 IST

Months before announcing his break from films, Vikrant Massey joked about retiring this year.

Vikrant’s The Sabarmati Report was recently screened at IFFI Goa. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The news of Vikrant Massey’s retirement has sent shockwaves in Bollywood and among the actor’s fans. On December 1, the actor announced that he was taking time off to focus on his family. However, this is not the first time that Vikrant has spoken about retirement. He previously joked about retiring after Kareena Kapoor called him a legend after 12th Fail.

Kareena Kapoor lauded Vikrant’s performance and wrote on her Instagram Story, “12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and the entire cast and crew, legends.” Vikrant responded to Kareena’s appreciation and wrote, “Bas, ab main retire ho sakta hoon. Thank you so so much, ma’am! You have no idea what this means to me.”

Nearly 10 months after this exchange, Vikrant has announced his break from Bollywood. In his heartfelt post, Vikrant wrote, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

Vikrant’s retirement comes on the heels of his recent successes. Just last year, he delivered a critically acclaimed performance in 12th Fail, portraying IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. His August release, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, saw him reprise his role as Rishu with greater intensity. His latest outing, The Sabarmati Report, has been widely lauded, even earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Vikrant’s latest film, The Sabarmati Report, was also screened at IFFI and has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. With such a promising trajectory, Vikrant’s announcement has undoubtedly left a void in the hearts of his fans. As he prepares to bid farewell to acting after his two remaining films in 2025, many are left hoping that this is not a permanent goodbye but a temporary pause in a prolific career.

What Netizens Are Searching About Vikrant Massey?

Google Searches for ‘Vikrant Massey’ started zooming upwards early morning on December 2 as the actor announced his retirement. The trends started picking up at 6:30am, continuing to rise past 10am.

Most searches came from Delhi and Maharashtra, followed by considerable interest in Karnataka, Haryana and Goa.

Top related searches included keywords and phrases like ‘vikrant massey movie’, ‘vikrant massey net worth’, ‘sabarmati report’, ‘vikrant massey news’, ‘vikrant massey upcoming movies’, ‘vikrant massey family’, and ‘vikrant massey wiki’.