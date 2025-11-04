‘Where were they when our girls made history?’: Furious actor sparks outrage after India’s World Cup win | Cricket News

South Africa’s players leave the ground after loosing the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final match (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

While India rejoiced after lifting the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup at a packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the reaction back in South Africa was very different. Among the loudest voices came from Cape Town, where actress, writer, and avid cricket follower Thanja Vuur sparked a storm with her scathing remarks about her own country’s absence of support. In a viral Instagram reel posted from her handle @cape_town_cricket_queen, Vuur questioned why South Africa’s top cricket figures and influential personalities failed to turn up for the final. Her video has since triggered a heated debate across both nations.

“Who the hell showed up from South Africa?” she began, pointing out the contrast between India’s overwhelming presence in the stands and South Africa’s silence.Click here to watch: South African actress blasts over for skipping Women’s World Cup final Before her criticism, Vuur took a moment to praise Indian fans for their unmatched passion. “India, you win this World Cup. Your congratulations is coming. Just give me a few minutes because first I’m gonna tell you why. The reason is you,” she said. She highlighted how legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman, and Sunil Gavaskar were all seen at the venue, along with several ICC and franchise figures. According to her, that was the difference between the two cricketing nations. Turning the spotlight on her own country, Vuur launched into the line that has gone viral: “Who the hell showed up from South Africa? These ex-cricket players that you love from South Africa, the men…. where are they? Oh, this event was not high-profile enough for them.” Her criticism did not end there. Vuur expressed her disappointment over the absence of South Africa’s political and sports leadership, saying she was “disappointed that not even the Sports Minister” attended the final. “The girls worked so hard. They did so well. But what does it feel like when none of these people show up? Did they just think we were gonna lose? Is that the message they’re sending?” she asked, framing the moment as one of emotional neglect as much as defeat. Vuur’s reel later shifted focus back to India, where she credited the country’s cricket culture and passionate fans for driving the team to glory. “You guys live and breathe this sport… It is breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You are the winners of this World Cup. And you know what? You deserve it,” she said, emphasising the connection between fan energy and the team’s success. Her comments have since opened up a serious discussion in South Africa about how women’s cricket is valued, and why on the most important night of their careers, the players were left without the support of their own icons and leaders.