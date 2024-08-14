Who Is Jasmin Walia? The British Bombshell Who Is Rumoured to Be Dating Hardik Pandya

Jasmin Walia, who is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, is a British singer and television personality who has been making waves both in the music industry and on social media. Jasmin and Hardik have been fuelling dating rumours with their social media interactions and are said to be vacationing together in Greece.

Born in Essex, England, to parents of Indian descent, Jasmin first gained public recognition after her involvement in the British reality TV series, The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). She started as an extra on the show in 2010 but quickly made her mark, earning a spot as a full cast member by 2012. This exposure on a popular reality show helped her establish her identity in the entertainment industry and allowed her to explore other creative avenues, particularly in music.

In 2014, Jasmin launched her YouTube channel, where she showcased her vocal talent through covers of popular songs, collaborating with artists like Zack Knight, Intens-ti, and Ollie Green Music. Her big musical breakthrough came in 2017 with the release of “Bom Diggy,” a single she performed with Zack Knight. Its popularity further soared when Zack Knight remade it as “Bom Diggy Diggy” for the Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018.

She also worked with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz in the 2022 music video ‘Nights n Fights’. Their on-screen chemistry was well-received, and the video gained international attention, including a feature on a Times Square billboard.

With over 6.4 lakh Instagram followers and around 5.7 lakh YouTube subscribers, Jasmin is a social media star known for her incredible music, bold fashion statements and hot bikini photos. Her style and presence online have solidified her status as one of the most popular influencers. However, it’s her rumoured relationship with Hardik Pandya that has recently put her in the spotlight, drawing attention to both her personal life and her career. Check out her hot pics here:

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation in July with a joint statement, expressing that their decision to part ways was mutual and in the best interest of their family.