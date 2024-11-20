Wicked Star Michelle Yeoh On Working With ‘Greatest Singers’ Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo

Last Updated: November 20, 2024, 17:47 IST

Michelle Yeoh features as Madame Morrible in the fantasy musical drama Wicked alongside singer-actors Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.



Wicked will hit theatres on November 22. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making its grand leap from Broadway to the big screen, the enchanted land of Oz is set to captivate audiences once again as Wicked hits theatres this week. The film marks the first installment of a two-part adaptation of the Tony-winning stage musical, promising an epic fantasy experience. Featuring a stellar cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, the highly anticipated film is already creating a buzz. With two Wicked movies on the horizon, fans are in for a magical double delight. Ahead of the release, Michelle Yeoh shared her experience of venturing into the world of musicals. Reflecting on singing alongside powerhouse performers like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Yeoh described the journey as both challenging and exhilarating.

Michelle Yeoh, reflecting on her experience working with some of the “greatest singers on earth,” mentioned that she didn’t feel any pressure despite the daunting nature of the task. “No pressure, I am with the greatest singers on earth. What’s the pressure? It’s like, in doubt, just push them forward. They’ve got my back. It was daunting, of course. But once you accept a challenge, you make sure that you take all your right steps and train for it. You know, if I had to do an action sequence, I’d train for it. If I have to do singing, they found me a good coach,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once star shared.

Crediting her vocal coach for easing the learning process, the actress added that she still keeps the lesson with her and it helps with her voice. “I am very grateful to have been given this challenge and opportunity to be in it. I haven’t seen the movie yet, so I am waiting to see it. Please don’t cringe when I see myself singing,” Yeoh added.

Spilling beans on her future musical endeavours, Michelle Yeoh also gave a nod to Wicked 2. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film features Ariana Grande as Galinda Upland, the Good Witch; Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, the Wicked Witch; Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible; and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Other cast members include Peter Dinklage, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode.