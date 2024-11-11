‘Will Miss You So Much’: Delna Davis’ Tribute To Veteran Actor Delhi Ganesh

Last Updated: November 11, 2024, 17:26 IST

The last rites of the actor took place on Monday morning in Chennai.

Delhi Ganesh appeared in more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema in his career.

Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh died on Saturday night at the age of 80. The last rites of the actor were performed on Monday morning in Chennai. The news led to an outpouring of heartfelt condolences on social media from several renowned figures. Actress Delna Davis also expressed grief after hearing about the demise of Delhi Ganesh.

Delna paid tribute to Delhi Ganesh on her social media account. She wrote, “I’ll miss you so much. You promised we’d meet again on our next schedule, that we’d finally take that perfect picture together. I remember our last day—I could see how tired you were, though you never let it show. You kept working, giving your all, even when it was so hard for you. I admired that strength in you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCLXjytykoL/?hl=en

“I can still see you walking to your car that last day, carrying that quiet strength. Finally, you’re at rest. Sleep peacefully. May God bless your soul. P.S. Sathya will always miss her grandfather. #delhiganesh,” she added.

Several other celebrities and politicians also shared their condolences on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of the illustrious film personality, Thiru Delhi Ganesh Ji. He was blessed with impeccable acting skills. He will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations. He was also passionate about theatre. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of the illustrious film personality, Thiru Delhi Ganesh Ji. He was blessed with impeccable acting skills. He will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations. He was also…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2024

Rajinikanth also offered his condolences and wrote, “My friend Delhi Ganesh was a wonderful human being and a remarkable actor. I am deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing. I extend my condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Delhi Ganesh appeared in more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema in his career. He acted in several notable works, including Nayakan, Michael Madhana Kama Rajan, Sindhu Bhairavi, Iruvar, and others. Before his career in the film industry, Ganesh also served as a former Air Force officer.