Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz storms into semi-finals, Aryna Sabalenka, Anisimova, Fritz all in final four | Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain (Image by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz produced a Centre Court masterclass to reach his third straight Wimbledon semi-final, dismantling Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in just 99 minutes on Tuesday. After a patchy run to the last eight, the Spanish second seed rediscovered top form, firing 39 winners to set up a semi-final clash with American fifth seed Taylor Fritz.World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka survived a scare to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Germany’s Laura Siegemund in two hours and 54 minutes on Centre Court. The Belarusian, into her third Wimbledon semi-final after previous appearances in 2021 and 2023, was twice a break down in the final set before rallying. “That was a real test. I need some time to cool down and recover after this,” Sabalenka said. “She pushed me so much. After the first set I was looking at my box and thinking, ‘book the tickets, we are about to leave this beautiful place’.” “She played an incredible tournament and match. She is really making everyone work against her, you know you have to work for every point. I’m just super happy with the match and win.”

Sabalenka remains the only top-six seed left in the women’s draw. Siegemund, ranked 104 and known more for her doubles success, had stunned Australian Open champion Madison Keys earlier.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning match point against Laura Siegemund of Germany (Image by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“It doesn’t matter if you are a big hitter, big server, you have to work, you have to run and to earn the victory,” Sabalenka added. “I had to make sure I didn’t show I was annoyed by her, even if I was slightly, I didn’t want to give her that energy.” On Court One, Taylor Fritz defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final. The match was interrupted by a malfunction in the new line-calling system, which incorrectly called “fault” on a Fritz forehand. Khachanov said, “I’m more for line umpires… Sometimes it’s scary to let machine do what they want, you know.”

Poll How crucial do you think mental health breaks are for athletes like Amanda Anisimova?

American Amanda Anisimova booked her first Wimbledon semi-final spot, beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 7-6 (11/9). “It was such a battle… That tie-break was super-stressful. I’m super-excited to be in the semi-finals for the first time,” said Anisimova, who took an eight-month break in 2023 due to mental health struggles. She will face Sabalenka in the last four.