Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz, clinches maiden Grand Slam title on grass | Tennis News

Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Jannik Sinner on Sunday announced himself as a Grand Slam champion on grass in emphatic fashion, beating defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a gripping final on Centre Court. In a match that pitted the world No. 1 against the No. 2, Sinner displayed incredible poise, athleticism, and consistency to claim his first Wimbledon title and fourth major overall. Alcaraz started strong, taking the opening set 6-4 with a mix of drop shots and blistering forehands. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!But Sinner regrouped quickly. He broke early in the second set and held firm to level the match.

From there, the Italian took control. His serve, despite a heavily strapped right arm, was near-flawless. He saved key break points, won clutch rallies, and punished Alcaraz’s errors with clinical shot-making.

Poll What aspect of Sinner’s game impressed you the most in the final?

Sinner’s mental toughness was evident as he withstood several attempts from Alcaraz to break back, particularly in the fourth set. The Spaniard, who had not lost at Wimbledon since 2022, pushed hard to force a fifth set but couldn’t convert key opportunities. Alcaraz entered Centre Court riding a 24-match unbeaten streak, including 20 consecutive wins at Wimbledon and back-to-back final victories over Novak Djokovic.A crucial service hold at 4-3 and a composed final game sealed the biggest victory of Sinner’s young career. The match was a showcase of modern athletic tennis, with relentless baseline exchanges, quick transitions, and plenty of variety from both players.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

While Alcaraz showed moments of brilliance, Sinner’s consistency and fewer unforced errors made the difference. This win also makes Sinner the first Italian man to win Wimbledon and confirms his rise to the very top of men’s tennis. As the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic era fades, Sinner vs Alcaraz is proving to be the defining rivalry of the next generation, and on this day, it was Sinner who stood tallest.