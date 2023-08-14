With 7 Million Instagram Likes, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 First Look Poster Sets New Record

Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rule, has been generating buzz for a while, and the excitement only intensified with the unveiling of the first look poster for Pushpa 2, featuring the actor. The poster has taken social media by storm, setting a remarkable record by amassing over 7 million likes on Allu Arjun’s official Instagram account.

The makers of the film chose a significant occasion, Allu Arjun’s birthday, to unveil the highly anticipated first-look poster of his character, Pushpa Raj. The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, took to their official Instagram handle to share the exciting news. The caption alongside the poster read: “Icon Star Allu Arjun’s NATIONWIDE RULE Pushpa 2: The Rule First Look creates a sensational record. It becomes the first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes on Instagram.”

Upon seeing the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emojis. The poster depicts Allu Arjun in a striking avatar, sporting a saree. He opted for bold makeup, adorned with intricate traditional gold and floral jewellery. Adding to his traditional look, he wore jhumkas, nose rings, and bangles, and held a gun in his right hand, adding a touch of intensity.

Since the announcement of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film has made a profound impact on the audience’s anticipation. The film’s success story began with the initial poster launch, accompanied by an extensive campaign that reached all corners of the nation, from remote villages to bustling metros.

Celebrating Fahadh Faasil’s birthday on August 8, the makers unveiled a special poster featuring Fahadh’s character, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The poster showcases Fahadh lighting a cigarette, exuding a cool demeanour with his brown jacket and black shades.

Intriguingly, the news of Tamil star Suriya’s cameo appearance in Pushpa 2 has stirred excitement among fans. Additionally, recent reports indicate that the Pushpa series will extend to a third instalment. It is rumoured that Pushpa 2 will conclude with a significant twist, setting the stage for Pushpa 3, for which the storyline is already in place. The third part is expected to commence in 2025.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. While the release date for Pushpa 2 is yet to be finalized, the anticipation surrounding the film continues to grow.\