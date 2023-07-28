With Sunil Chhetri and Igor Stimac at helm, AIFF hoping for strong show in Asian Games | Football News

NEW DELHI: Indian football has made significant progress in recent times, with notable advancements in the sport’s popularity among the public. This rising interest, along with the sport’s development, has led to a strong argument in favor of including both the men’s and women’s national football teams in the upcoming Asian Games , as stated by Kalyan Chaubey , the president of the national football federation.

Initially, there were doubts about the participation of the Indian men’s and women’s football teams in the Hangzhou Games. The Sports Ministry had set criteria that only teams ranked in the top 8 in the continent would be eligible to compete.

However, the All India Football Federation ( AIFF ) appealed to the Sports Ministry for an exception, considering the significant progress and potential of the Indian teams.

Following the appeal from AIFF, the Sports Ministry made the decision to relax the criteria, allowing both the men’s and women’s football teams to participate in the Asian Games.

This decision comes as a relief to the teams and their head coach, Igor Stimac , who had also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support their inclusion.

By including the Indian men’s and women’s football teams in the Asian Games, the nation has an opportunity to showcase its talent and development in football on the continental stage.

It will also provide valuable exposure and experience for the players, further contributing to the growth of football in the country. The decision reflects the recognition of Indian football’s progress and potential, and it is hoped that the teams will make a mark and compete competitively in the prestigious sporting event.

“Indian football has been making rapid strides in the recent past. We have improved in football as a nation, improving our FIFA ranking, winning three back-to-back international titles,” AIFF president Chubey told PTI in an interview.

The Indian men’s team won the tri-nation tournament, Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championships earlier this year and moved back to below 100 in FIFA rankings for the first time since 2018, showing signs of steady improvement.

“The combined viewership of SAFF Championship on our YouTube channel saw an impressive influx of fans participation, our women’s team progressed to the Round 2 of Olympics qualifying,” said Chaubey, a former India goalkeeper.

“It’s heartening to see the entire nation witnessing and supporting the emergence of Indian football over the last few months. This all made for a compelling case for us to present it to the central leadership.”

India is currently ranked 18th among countries under the Asian Football Confederation. But, out of the 23 competing countries in the Asian Games, India is at 13th spot as higher ranked countries such as Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan are not taking part. Third-ranked Australia does not feature in the Asian Games.

Chaubey also confirmed that India will field the best available senior men’s team with the talismanic Sunil Chhetri as captain and the country can expect a strong show in the Asian Games, scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.

The team will also be helmed by head coach Igor Stimac as the country returns to the Asian Games football competition after missing out in 2018.

PTI had reported earlier that Chhetri will be a part of the Asian Games team as one of the three over-aged players along with several others of the current senior side.

“This is correct (Chhetri to be in the team). We intend to send the best of the national team for both men’s and women’s competition. It’s a matter of reputation for India to field the best competitive team,” Chaubey told PTI in an interview.

“Having Sunil Chhetri to lead this team will bring in a lot of value. Coach Igor Stimac’s experience will also come into play in preparation for the event.”

India’s number one goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defensive mainstay Sandesh Jhingan are expected to be the other two over-age players.

Asian Games football competition is a Under-23 affair but due to the one-year delay of this edition, the organisers have allowed those who are 24 years old with the cut off date of birth being fixed at January 1, 1999.

This meant that at least half a dozen players — apart from the senior trio of Chhetri, Gurpreet and Jhingan — from the team that had won the SAFF Championships earlier this month could also be picked for the Asian Games.

“Participation in Asian Games has its significance in the current context of Indian football. There is an air of positivity around Indian football and I believe Asian Games results will provide further impetus for the growth of the sport in India.

“The men’s and women’s teams will be seen back at the Asian Games after nine years. Unfortunately, it’s too long a gap for Indian football to endeavour,” Chaubey said.

He said the clearance of the football teams by the government will give a much-needed boost to the development of the sport in the country.

“This was much needed. The Indian team is strong tactically, physically and mentally,” he said.

“I was very impressed with the fitness levels of our national men’s team during the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Cup. The boys are in good shape, both physically and mentally. Where the opponents were struggling on the field, we were playing back to back 120 plus minutes of games and still there was no sign of fatigue.”

Asked if it would not be challenging to get the players released by their clubs for the Asian Games, he said, “All our stakeholders are like-minded football administrators and wish well for Indian football.

“Their contributions have been immense in the growth of Indian football, and collectively, our motto has been ‘India First’.

“I reckon that we will be required to sit down to discuss our domestic calendar to ensure the existing club competitions shouldn’t get affected.

“This has been a new dawn of Indian football and we will collectively continue to work towards developing the sport. Stakeholders’ participation is equally important in this journey, as much as our fans’ support.”

The men’s team has been clubbed with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar in Group A and at least the top two sides will go through to the knockout phase.

(With PTI inputs)