Women’s T20 World Cup: India on the brink after narrow loss, Australia seal semis spot | Cricket News

(Photo credit: BCCI Women)

SHARJAH: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten 54 but India’s nine-run loss to six-time champions Australia took her side’s fate for a semifinal spot out of their hands in the women’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

With Australia marching into the semifinals undefeated, the defeat meant India will now have to wait for the outcome of third-placed New Zealand’s match against Pakistan on Monday.

A win for New Zealand will see them leapfrogging India – who currently have a better Net Run Rate but same points (four) – for the final four.

Chasing 152, India were bolstered by Harmanpreet’s fifty (54 not out off 47 balls, 6x4s) and her 63-run stand for the fourth wicket with Deepti Sharma (29), but they crumbled under pressure to be restricted to 142 for nine in 20 overs.

As It Happened

With 28 needed off the last two overs, India took 14 off the penultimate over. Needing 14 runs from the last over, they lost as many as four wickets to concede the game to Australia, as Harmanpreet was stranded on the other end.

India paid the price for sloppy fielding and also leaving it too late in run chase. Only two fours were hit between 7.4 and the end of 14th over as Harmanpreet hit her first boundary on her 15th ball.

India’s lack of initiative resulted in the asking rate zooming past 10 per over and 53 from the last five, but a four each from both Deepti and Harmanpreet in the 16th over did, even though momentarily, raised hopes.

Deepti found Wareham at the deep midwicket, perishing for a 25-ball 29 with three fours.

If Deepti’s dismissal broke India’s momentum, Richa Ghosh’s (1) run out three balls later off a superb direct hit from Phoebe Litchfield dealt a body blow to India’s hopes.

Harmanpreet also had luck favouring her when Darcie Brown spilled a catch while diving forward at deep backward square leg, off Wareham in the 13th over, when she was on 15.

At the start of run chase, Shafali showed the right intent but perished soon.

Having hit a four and a six off Megan Schutt’s second over, she found Annabel Sutherland at long-on off Ashleigh Gardner in the fourth over for a 13-ball 20.

Jemimah Rodrigues hit consecutive fours off Sutherland to put pressure back on Australia, but Smriti Mandhana’s struggle to find any momentum with the bat met a disappointing end.

With leg-spinner Sophie Molineux angling the ball into the left-hander, Mandhana played a horrendous across the line shot, only to be hit in front of the wickets.

It was indeed a surprise that Australia were forced to go upstairs after being rejected by the on-field umpire, which they successfully got overturned.

India’s misfortune persisted when Jemimah, looking in red-hot form, hit one straight to Gardner at deep midwicket who made no error in collecting a diving catch.

Jemimah made a 12-ball 16 with three fours.

Renuka Singh Thakur (2/24) and Deepti Sharma (2/28) played pivotal roles in the bowling department but Australia posted 151 for 8 after opting to bat.

While Renuka struck twice early on, Deepti grabbed the crucial wickets of Grace Harris (40) and Ellyse Perry (32) in later stages.

However, contributions from makeshift opener Harris, stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath (32), veteran Perry and Phoebe Litchfield’s late nine-ball 15 not out helped Australia set a tough target for India.