শনিবার , ১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৮শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Women's T20 World Cup Live: West Indies vs England

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১১, ২০২৩ ৭:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1676121531 photo



97825191





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Hasan Mahmud 11.02.2023
‘ফখরুলকে নেতা বানাতে চায় না খালেদা-তারেক’
বাংলাদেশ
1676121531 photo
Women's T20 World Cup Live: West Indies vs England
খেলাধুলা
Promise day 1
কথা দিয়ে কথা রাখেন না এই ৫ নারী! কাদের কথায় পা দেবেন না? জেনে নিন প্রমিস ডে-তে Know about the 5 zodiac women who are not trustworthy on Promise Day 2023 Valentines Week – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ipl its pure love movie
Is Telugu-Drama IPL (It’s Pure Love) Worth a Watch?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Obaidul Quader 10.11.2022

গণতন্ত্রকে প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক রূপ দিতে লড়াই করছি: সেতুমন্ত্রী

 1624416106 rahul aly

Rahul Vaidya Returns to Mumbai, Plans Dinner Date With Disha, Aly, Jasmin

 wm Gm kader Edit

ক্ষুধা আর লকডাউন একসাথে চলে না: জি এম কাদের

 wm Awamilig Sommelon ctg

উৎসব আমেজে আওয়ামী লীগ, অনুভূতির জাতীয় সম্মেলন শনিবার

 sim

why-are-sim-cards-cut-from-one-corner, কেন সিম কার্ডের একটা দিক কাটা থাকে – News18 Bangla

 images 48

বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি ব‌্যবহার না করে আমরা সামনে এগুতে পারবো না

 wm BANGLALINK

চট্টগ্রামে নেটওয়ার্ক বেড়েছে ৫০%, ইন্টারনেট গতি দ্বিগুণ

 nothing phone 1

nothing phone 1 launched in india at rs 32999 full specifications launch offers and all details – News18 Bangla

 wm Titumir Football Club President And Secretary 24 03 2022

তিতুমীরে ফুটবল ক্লাবের সভাপতি সবুজ, সম্পাদক আরাফাত

 1654754868 photo

England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Hosts eye series win for Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum | Cricket News