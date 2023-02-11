শনিবার , ১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৮শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
জাতীয়
রাজনীতি
অর্থনীতি
ই-কমার্স
বাংলাদেশ
বহি বিশ্ব
খেলাধুলা
প্রযুক্তি
বিনোদন
আইন-আদালত
en
অর্থনীতি
আইন-আদালত
আন্তর্জাতিক
ক্যারিয়ার
খেলাধুলা
জাতীয়
তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
ধর্ম
নারী ও শিশু
প্রবাস সংবাদ
প্রযুক্তি
প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
বহি বিশ্ব
বাংলাদেশ
বিনোদন
/
খেলাধুলা
Women's T20 World Cup Live: West Indies vs England
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১১, ২০২৩ ৭:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Source link
Related
বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ
‘ফখরুলকে নেতা বানাতে চায় না খালেদা-তারেক’
বাংলাদেশ
Women's T20 World Cup Live: West Indies vs England
খেলাধুলা
কথা দিয়ে কথা রাখেন না এই ৫ নারী! কাদের কথায় পা দেবেন না? জেনে নিন প্রমিস ডে-তে Know about the 5 zodiac women who are not trustworthy on Promise Day 2023 Valentines Week – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Is Telugu-Drama IPL (It’s Pure Love) Worth a Watch?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja, – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা
Women's T20 World Cup Live: West Indies vs England
India vs Australia 1st Test Live cricket score, Day 3: India lead go past 150
Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships | More sports News
WPL’s Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz | Cricket News
Ravindra Jadeja applied pain-relief cream on finger, Team India tells match referee | Cricket News
সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
AIFF president, secretary general meet FIFA chief, hold ‘constructive’ discussion | Football News
Not winning a World Cup title remains retiring Jhulan Goswami’s only regret | Cricket News
SAFF Women’s Championship: India lose to hosts Nepal in semi-final | Football News
India Open: Lakshya Sen beats HS Prannoy in straight games to enter pre-quarters | Badminton News
আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
গণতন্ত্রকে প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক রূপ দিতে লড়াই করছি: সেতুমন্ত্রী
Rahul Vaidya Returns to Mumbai, Plans Dinner Date With Disha, Aly, Jasmin
ক্ষুধা আর লকডাউন একসাথে চলে না: জি এম কাদের
উৎসব আমেজে আওয়ামী লীগ, অনুভূতির জাতীয় সম্মেলন শনিবার
why-are-sim-cards-cut-from-one-corner, কেন সিম কার্ডের একটা দিক কাটা থাকে – News18 Bangla
বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি ব্যবহার না করে আমরা সামনে এগুতে পারবো না
চট্টগ্রামে নেটওয়ার্ক বেড়েছে ৫০%, ইন্টারনেট গতি দ্বিগুণ
nothing phone 1 launched in india at rs 32999 full specifications launch offers and all details – News18 Bangla
তিতুমীরে ফুটবল ক্লাবের সভাপতি সবুজ, সম্পাদক আরাফাত
England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Hosts eye series win for Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum | Cricket News