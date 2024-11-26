World Chess Championship: D Gukesh holds Ding Liren to a draw in second game | Chess News

(Photo Courtesy: FIDE X handle)

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh secured a draw against the reigning world champion, Ding Liren of China, in the second game of the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Tuesday.

Gukesh, playing with the black pieces, rebounded after his loss to Liren in the first game of the 14-game series on Monday.

“Draw with black in the world championship match is always nice and it’s too early, we still have a long match,” the Chennai-based GM said in the post-game press conference.

The draw marks a positive step for the 18-year-old Gukesh. He is the youngest challenger in the history of the World Chess Championship. Gukesh aims to become the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to win the title.

“There is obviously some pressure for anyone playing in a World Championship; there is a lot of pressure. But I also see it as a privilege that I can represent so many people and my country,” he said.

Gukesh remains focused on each game individually, hoping for favorable outcomes as the championship progresses.

“I am just focusing on one game at a time. Hopefully, things go my way,” he added.

The championship carries a prize purse of $2.5 million. The first player to achieve 7.5 points will be crowned the champion.

Viswanathan Anand, who has been instrumental in Gukesh’s development as a chess player, is a five-time world chess champion. He holds a significant place in Indian chess history.

Ding Liren, the 32-year-old defending champion, expressed satisfaction with his performance in the second round. He discussed his opening strategy and preparation for the game.

“In the first game I played something new in the opening and of course it requires a lot of memory. Today I also played not a common move (for me) 1.e4 and I prepared a lot,” he said.