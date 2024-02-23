WPL Indians vs Capitals Live News Updates: Focus on young Indians as 2nd edition kicks off with Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals face-off

LIVE NOW THE TIMES OF INDIA | Feb 23, 2024, 18:40:29 IST

The second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will kickstart from Friday, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to take on last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals in a high-octane tournament opener in Bengaluru.

The opening match of the tournament could be the perfect tone-setter for Delhi, as they would be looking forward to moving past the heartbreak of last year’s loss to Mumbai in the finals and securing the gold.

While Capitals’ skipper Meg Lanning, who has now retired from international cricket, took the Orange Cap last year for the highest run-getter, the Purple Cap went to Hayley Matthews of Mumbai for taking 16 wickets.

Amid this surge of overseas players, the Indian cricketers generally struggled for consistency and impact in the previous year, but now some of the young domestic stars will eye this WPL with genuine hope.

With a multi-city format that includes New Delhi as another host city, the spotlight shifts to emerging Indian cricketers eager to seize their moment in the limelight.

Twenty-two matches will unfold over the next three weeks, bringing together some of the finest exponents of the sport in the world.

