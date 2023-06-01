Wrestlers Protest News Live: If cognisance not taken, then it is not welcomed in democracy, says BJP MP Pritam Munde

WFI Protest Live: Amid the protest by wrestlers demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, BJP MP Pritam Munde on Thursday said cognisance should be taken of a complaint made by any woman. Earlier, defence minister Rajnath Singh said action will be taken once the probe is complete. Stay with TOI for all the live updates.Read Less

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Jun 01, 2023, 12:51:44 IST