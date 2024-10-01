Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s record, equals Virender Sehwag’s feat in Kanpur Test | Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Pic Credit – X)

NEW DELHI: Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shone brightly in the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park in Kanpur on Tuesday. He bagged the ‘player of the match’ award after delivering sensational performances. Jaiswal smashed a 51-ball 72 in the first innings and followed it up with a quick 51 off 45 balls in the second. His stellar efforts helped India clinch a seven-wicket victory.

Jaiswal’s exploits did not stop there.He surpassed cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar’s long-standing record during the knock. Gavaskar scored 918 runs in 1971, the highest by any Indian batter in a calendar year before turning 23.

At 22 years old and 278 days, Jaiswal has now racked up an impressive 929 runs in 2024. With more matches still to come this year, Jaiswal’s record could stand firm for a long time.

Jaiswal has had a phenomenal year. He has played eight Tests so far in 2024, amassing 929 runs at an amazing average of 66.35. This includes two centuries and six fifties. Jaiswal’s consistency and talent have caught everyone’s eye.

During the second Test in Kanpur, Jaiswal also became only the second Indian batter to hit twin fifties with strike rates at or over 100. He joined the ranks of Virender Sehwag, who achieved this feat against West Indies in Delhi back in 2011. Sehwag scored two blazing innings of 55 off 46 and 55 off 55 balls, which earned him the record.

The young batter demonstrated his ability to score briskly in the traditional format, leaving experts and fans in awe. India’s victory and Jaiswal’s spectacular form bode well for Indian cricket as they prepare for upcoming matches.